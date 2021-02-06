Recoveries significantly outnumbered new Wharton County positive COVID-19 cases the last four days, according to the Office of Emergency Management report.
Sixty-three new cases were identified bringing the number of active Wharton County cases to 217, down from over 300 just a few days ago.
El Campo continues to have the highest number of cases with 88 active. Louise has 13 active cases and Danevang just one. The OEM reports 58 active cases in Wharton.
The county reports 70 residents have died as a result of the virus while the state places that number at 91.
The next free county-wide testing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. Registration is required. The link is https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening or you can text DOCSTX to 41411.
Wharton County falls in Trauma Service Area Q covering the Greater Houston’s almost 6.7 million people and remains in the danger zone with more than 15 percent of total hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients.
“The hospitalization rate for our region continues to slowly decline for COVID patients – and ICU beds are freeing up. We remain cautiously optimistic about this trend,” Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said.
The rate was 16.23 percent Friday down from 17.09 percent Tuesday.
