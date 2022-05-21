The interlocking EC logo may soon be limited to football helmets and other school memorabilia as the City of El Campo considers a new look.
The city had used a star with laurels on municipal trucks until then City Manager John Steelman introduced the familiar varsity lettering in the late 1990s linking the city and school district.
The “EC” now adorns everything from utility crew trucks to water towers, but was questioned as being out of date in early 2021.
The city, City Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce are now using fd2s, the same company the City of Wharton used in late 2020, to develop a new look.
“The efforts were the first step in securing wayfinding signage to provide directions to visitors to our town,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The city and CDC are paying $10,000 each with the chamber covering $5,000.
“The redesign of our logo and brand will be featured throughout the city, including but not limited to: water towers, city equipment and vehicles, website, banners, flags, social media, business cards, uniforms,” Sladek told council when the item was initially presented.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting, moved forward a half hour via a council vote last session, is open to the public. Time is specifically designated for citizen comments which are limited to three minutes each.
A proposed utility discount for disabled residents is expected to go to a vote Monday. If approved it would provide the same 20 percent savings offered to senior households.
Report: Paving Amnesty Program Coming
Council will then review the outcome of a street paving amnesty program which waved penalties for those owing their portion on initial paving costs. When then city first paves a road, the landowners on either side of the street are expected to cover one third of the cost with taxpayers as a whole picking up the final third.
Boards, Committees Under Review
The hunt for El Campo residents willing and qualified to serve on municipal boards begins in earnest. Interested residents are asked to fill out applications following the link off the city’s web page www.cityofelcampo.org while council members are reviewing lists of expiring terms. Appointments will be made in June.
City council members are expected to be assigned to their committees at the upcoming session.
Closed Sessions On Agenda
Council will meet in executive session to continue its routine evaluation of City Manager Sladek as well as discuss two pieces of land, one a possible gift to the city and one the city may give away.
City council members individually rated Sladek in April, an effort followed by a closed session during the April 25 meeting.
“I am happy to report that Mrs. Sladek received very high marks, and she was thanked for the great job she is doing. However, at her request, we did not offer her a pay raise during the April 25 meeting, nor did we discuss one with her,” Mayor Chris Barbee said, adding that may be a part of Monday’s meeting. “At her request, any raise offered her will probably not be effective until all city employees receive anticipated raises in October, the start of the next fiscal year.”
For council to take action on any item, they must first return to open session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.