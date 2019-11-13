2015 to 107 last year,” she said.
Cases move quickly from law enforcement to grand jury, she said.
Allison says she has more than 20 years hands-on experience with criminal law, experience she relies on along with a teamwork approach to office management.
“We’ve been able to get a lot done by working together as a team within our office, and through building teamwork with law enforcement agencies and others,” Allison said.
Allison says she’s saved $30,000 for taxpayers while moving the office to a more site accessible to the public. About 80 percent of the cost, she said, was paid via forfeiture funds, money seized from drug dealers and other criminals.
“I’m very conservative when it comes to money, and we’ve reduced our budget while doing more with less,” she said.
The department has added a prosecutor, and saved money through small efforts like eliminating the gold-embossed letterhead of previous administrations and scanning documents rather than creating multiple copies.
The new office norm, Allison said, is “frugal spending practices and not spending money unless absolutely necessary.”
Efforts have been made to increase the office’s transparency as well, the DA said.
“Being involved in the community is very important to me,” she said.
Allison has trained prosecutors for the National College of District Attorney’s and taught for the Wharton County Junior College paralegal program.
She earned her law degree from Texas Southern University in 1998.
Look for coverage on Maher and his background in an upcoming edition of the Leader-News.
Both have filed with Wharton County Republican Party Chief Don Al Middleton. Their filings had not yet been listed with the secretary of state’s office by press time.
