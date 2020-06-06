City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Dakoda Bree Cadriel, 22, of 310 Blue Creek Road was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 500 block of Alamo. Police seized a 9mm pistol, marijuana and ammunition. Processed, Cadriel was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Violence, weapons
Johnny Albert Barrientes, 37, of 225 Duckett was arrested at 1:10 a.m. in the 500 block of N. Mechanic Thursday, June 4 on a Jackson County warrant for family violence causing injury. Processed, he was sent to county jail later that morning.
Other
Kerry Lee North, 56, of 509 Oscar was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 on warrants for two counts of evading arrest with a previous conviction. He was sent to county jail.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
Workers at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, discovered a counterfeit $5 bill that was passed sometime between May 27 and 29.
Thieves stole a trailer with $7,000 in equipment from the 25000 block of U.S. 59 between May 27 and 28. Loss is estimated at $10,000.
A Snapper self-propelled lawn mower valued at $400 was stolen from the 200 block of Tegner around 4:40 a.m. Friday, May 29.
A hit-and-run was reported at Security Finance, 1266 N. Mechanic, around 1:15 p.m. Friday, May 29.
More than $400 in lawn equipment was stolen from the 500 block of South Mechanic around 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
A disturbance at Samaripa Oil Field Services, 2855 N. Mechanic, around 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3 ended with an estimated $200 damage to property.
Two door handles were damaged at a home in the 800 block of Corn around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4 during a disturbance there.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a threat issued in the 100 block of East Fourth around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30.
An assault with injuries was reported on the grounds of Greek Brothers Oyster Bar & Grille, 133 S. Mechanic, around 11 p.m. Saturday, May 30.
Shots were fired in the 1000 block of Divide around 4 a.m. Sunday, June 1, sending police scrambling into the area.
Family violence was reported in the 2000 block of Lee around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.
Other
Police recovered a magazine of 10mm bullets discovered at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59, on Tuesday, June 2.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jason Glenn Carter, 49, of 1111 Ave. B in Sweeny was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Monday, June 1 for possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jamal Jerome Utley, 27, of 5623 Ricky in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 2 for possession of marijuana.
Jeff Taylor Bell, 25, of 1331 Pleasant Grove in College Station was arrested by state troopers at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest. Once booked into the jail, a Montgomery County warrant for being involved in an accident causing serious injury was served against him.
Property
Tara Lynn Parker, 41, of 311 Greely was booked at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, May 31 on a warrant for theft with a previous conviction. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released June 2.
Other
Michael Shane Patterson, 54, of 11412 CR 160 in Boling was booked at 2:23 p.m. Monday, June 1 on a Texas Attorney General’s warrant for failure to pay child support.
