Here To Help

Phyllis Elmore, one of El Campo’s emergency responders, pushes a stretcher on-scene at an incident. El Campo EMS struggles to fill positions as long vacancies in the department are filled by part-time employees as needed.

The state has allocated $21 million to fund scholarships for EMS training with special attention to rural areas as El Campo EMS hangs out the help wanted sign yet again.

The department hopes to hire a full-time paramedic for regular ambulance rotation soon, but recognizes the challenges in doing so. The department seeks part-time workers as well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.