The state has allocated $21 million to fund scholarships for EMS training with special attention to rural areas as El Campo EMS hangs out the help wanted sign yet again.
The department hopes to hire a full-time paramedic for regular ambulance rotation soon, but recognizes the challenges in doing so. The department seeks part-time workers as well.
“Our last full-time opening took over six months to be filled and ended up being filled by a part-time employee,” EMS Director Garret Bubela told the El Campo Leader-News.
This year’s fiscal budget boosts EMT pay, however, and Bubela said he hopes that will help him fill the position.
“The biggest issue with filling spots is the pool of applicants. While Texas has over 70,000 certified EMS personnel, only 20,000 work on ambulances,” Bubela said, adding, “Almost every EMS agency in Texas is short on staff.”
In rural areas the average EMT is 50 years old, according to state data. In El Campo, the department staff is divided, one group in their 30s to 60s and a second just now in their 20s.
“Every 10 seconds, a Texan needs help,” DSHS State EMS Director Joseph Schmider said. “If you want to help your neighbor, we are looking for you. And if you’re looking for an exciting career or volunteer opportunity, consider Emergency Medical Services.”
Bubela, who serves on the Texas EMS Alliance board, and El Campo EMS worked with the Department of State Health Services’ Regional Advisory Councils to create the program which offers funding.
Wharton County Junior College provides EMT training at all levels with classes generally starting each semester.
A new EMTs starting wage would be $14 to $20 per hour depending on certifications if they go to work for El Campo.
The department also needs part-time workers.
“Our schedule has open 12-hour shifts every day, day or night. This means if a person wishes to work a different full-time job, they can still come in on nights and weekends to pick up shifts,” Bubela said. “Over the years, we have had people work full-time jobs as nurses, welders, engineers, electricians, ranchers, students, police officers, firefighters and much more. This allowed them to pursue that passion while also pursuing their passion to help others.”
The average City of El Campo EMT works a 24-hour shift seven to eight days a month.
Currently El Campo EMs has 10 paramedics in the crew rotation. EMS Director Garret Bubela is a paramedic as well as his assistant director Ana DeLaO. Both respond to calls for help as needed.
“EMS is no longer a service where we just give you a ride to the hospital. Our providers have an array of tools at their hands to assess and treat many signs/symptoms,” Bubela said.
The department also has advanced and basic EMTs on staff.
“EMTs and Advanced EMTs are a critical part of our service, but unfortunately are not certified in advanced skills such as sedation and critical care medication administration,” Bubela said.
The goal is to have at least one paramedic on each ambulance all the time, creating a rolling ICU center, but it doesn’t always happen. In those cases, the department relies upon administrative staff to assist.
El Campo EMS has five ambulances, but only staffs two crews daily with administrative personnel filling a third when needed.
When a mass casualty event happens or calls are coming in one after the other, the department calls in off-duty personnel.
“If you ever requested an ambulance and a crew showed up in regular clothes then that means they left their full-time job or family to respond to your emergency,” Bubela said. “Having the personnel to respond to these all-calls is a unique part of rural, small-town EMS.”
Funding is always an issue. Low funding equals struggles with paying staff or keeping supplies up to date. Prices are on the rise, it hits budgets hard.
El Campo EMS is a city organization, but it provides care via a contract with Emergency Services District No. 4 covering West Wharton County.
“We are very grateful that ESD No. 4 has seen this need and is increasing ambulance contributions this year, but this is just a start to fixing the problem,” Bubela said.
