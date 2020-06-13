The City of El Campo is looking for a few good men and women to fill vacant positions on volunteer boards and commissions.
Boards of five or more volunteers address a variety of concerns before they make their way to council. They serve in staggered terms with council making appointments each June.
“We’re looking for a few good people who value our community spirit, integrity and innovation to serve our community on one of our boards and commissions,” City Secretary Lori Hollingsworth said.
To be a volunteer, a person must be a legal resident of the city and a qualified voter in municipal elections.
Some boards meet monthly while others gather on an as-needed basis.
A board member on the Board of Adjustment, Housing Authority Board, City Development Corporation, Building Standards Commission and Keep El Campo Beautiful Board serves a two-year term.
Volunteers for the Parks, Recreation and Community Service Board, Northside Education Center Board and Planning & Zoning Commission hold that post for three years.
If the person is willing to serve, the city often re-appoints the same people to boards for multiple terms.
“Our boards and commissions help us impact the City of El Campo in a positive way and enrich our community. This is one of the most effective ways for citizens to influence city policies and activities,” Hollingsworth said.
To apply, visit the city website at cityofelcampo.org. At the bottom right-hand corner of the page, select “Volunteer” and complete the online application. For questions, contact Hollingsworth at 979-541-5005. The deadline for applications is Friday, June 19.
Appointments are set to be made at the Monday, June 22 city council session.
A two-hour, free training session is generally required to serve.
