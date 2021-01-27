A new West Loop apartment plan is headed to Planning & Zoning soon, the six-month waiting period waived by the El Campo City Council in a 4-1 vote Monday night.
TriArc Asset 5 pulled its previous planned development proposal for Creekside Apartments, a two-stage, 400-unit, amenity-filled apartment/townhome draft, earlier this month. The action took place just before a joint P&Z/city council session to re-consider a previous rejection of the plan.
Now, the company has a new vision.
“The new layout segregates the for-rent single family from the for-rent apartments into a standalone mini development of approximately 16 houses,” TriArc CEO Joseph Bramante told the Leader-News. “The apartment complex is roughly the same number of units.”
TriArc owns a little more than 26 acres on the West Loop near the South Street intersection, 10 acres of which are already appropriately zoned for apartments (C-2). The rest is either R-1 (residential) or C-1 (light commercial), both of which could be used to build single family homes.
With the option of building on its sites with only the need for a construction permit(s), the company instead is requesting the planned development zone.
To get a planned development, public hearings are required.
The Planned Development Zone, if ultimately approved, allows the city to stipulate certain requirements – fencing or enhanced green space, for example.
“If it’s not a planned development, we don’t have that leverage,” City Planning Director Jai McBride told council.
Mayor Chris Barbee voted in favor of TriArc’s request, which will put the issue back before P&Z no later than Feb. 17.
“The sooner we get back to the table, the sooner we can sit down with them,” he said.
Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez requested a joint session with P&Z. “The only way would be by allowing them to do this (submit a new plan). If not, there is no more discussion.”
Businessman Steve Cooper addressed council during the session questioning the proposed location and general TriArc plans. “I am not against apartments. It’s where they are at,” he said.
Councilman David Hodges voted against waiving the waiting period, but only, he said, because no TriArc representative came to Monday’s session. “I might have voted for it next week if they had been here,” he said.
Council members Gloria Harris and Philip Miller were absent.
No time has been set yet for the P&Z session, nor is it known whether the meeting will be held jointly with council.
Also on Monday night, Council appointed Nathan Drapela to fill the P&Z seat vacated by Jeff Fuechec in a 4-1 vote with Vasquez against.
Drapela is a data analyst at Shell Oil with a bachelor’s in science geology with a minor in GIS and land survey engineering.
“I learned a long time ago, to take emotion out of decision making,” he told council.
Drapela’s father is currently the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace and his grandparents served in county government.
On the seven-member board, five members live in El Campo District 3, the area where TriArc plans to build apartments. With the appointment of Drapela, two now live in District 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.