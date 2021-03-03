City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Ernesto Garcia, 57, of 1101 Acosta was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 on local warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear along with a Harris County Sheriff’s Department warrant for failure to appear - assault causing bodily injury and a Matagorda County Sheriff’s Department warrant for criminal trespass after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, Garcia was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Paul David Arnold II, 30, of 4225 Bull Chute in Oak Ridge, La., was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28 for possession of a dangerous drug and public intoxication by officers who had been dispatched to a suspicious person at the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that day.
Jarvas Richard Cunningham, 49, of 804 McGrew was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28 for possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for parole violation – delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Property
Police racing to a home burglary in progress Wednesday were soon on the trail of three El Campo teenagers and $500 in purloined goods. Police had been dispatched to the 500 block of Roth where they discovered a broken window and that an assortment of video game equipment had been stolen.
Seventeen year olds Jesus Angel Cantu Jr. of 1608 Able; Luis Antonio Dominguez of 307 Gibson; and Francisco Rene Hernandez of 806 N. Washington all face charges of home burglary and criminal mischief.
A warrant for terroristic threat against a family member or household was served against Hernandez.
The three were processed and sent to county jail.
----
Marcus Ramone Haynes, 20, of 205 Ripple was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and a parole violation (aggravated robbery) after being stopped for a traffic violation. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at the Shell gas station, 1402 N. Mechanic around 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
A $45,000 pickup was stolen from the 1300 block of Meadow Creek between 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 and 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26. The vehicle was reportedly recovered later by Victoria PD.
H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, reported three cases of shoplifting between Feb. 22 and Feb. 27. Stolen items include dog food, lighter fluid, soaps and meats. Combined loss is estimated at less than $200.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a child harmed on Bluebonnet Lane between Jan. 1 and 15. The report was not filed until Friday, Feb. 26.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Alan David Carbajal, 30, of 6627 Fay in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 for possession of marijuana and a controlled substance along with tampering with evidence.
Jason Louis Garcia, 24, of 1514 W. Norris, Apt. J-5, was arrested by WCSO at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, failure to identify and escape from custody.
Violence, weapons
Trenton Bradley Hays, 27, of 1045 Morris in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 for having a prohibited weapon. Processed, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the next day.
Domingo Aldape, 62, of 208.5 E. Second was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 for violating a bond or protective order.
Enereo Loredo, 54, of 405 W. Jackson was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24 for theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and public intoxication. Processed, he posted $6,100 in bonds and was released the same day.
