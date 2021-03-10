Satin and sequin protective face masks are not first in mind for formal event wear, but were nevertheless a popular choice at the 2021 El Campo High School prom Saturday evening as students celebrated safely and stylishly.
“I believe it went really well,” ECHS teacher and prom sponsor Alicia Aguilar said. “Many of the students I spoke with that night said they were having a good time just hanging out with their friends and dancing.”
The 2021 ECHS prom was held in the Ricebird gym on Saturday with this year’s theme being “A Night In Paris.” This year, students were required to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, such as social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing, due to the ongoing pandemic.
After attendees were breathalyzed in the ECHS cafeteria, the dance commenced with El Campo’s traditional Grand March.
The march was live streamed, as families were not allowed to watch in person. Students, dressed mostly in floor-length gowns or button up shirts and suits, walked in pairs across the stage as their names were called. The procession lasted about 22 minutes and garnered more than 1,600 views online.
As the dance began, students were allotted time to take photos in the gym with the decor and to cast their votes for the 2021 prom queen and king. Music and dancing were staples of the night for some, while others opted to spend the time chatting with their classmates.
With about 230 students coming to the event Saturday, attendance was down slightly from previous ECHS proms, likely due to the pandemic. In years past, around 300 students attended.
Sonya Catete and Paul Osore were selected by their peers as the 2021 prom queen and king, respectively, from a list of nominees. Students elected to the 2021 prom court were princesses Mackenzie Matlock, Kierra North and Georgia Priesmeyer and princes Marcus Acura, Cullen Braden and Charles Shorter.
In the days before the dance, a few juniors, seniors and teachers spent hours transforming the Ricebird gym into a Paris-themed dance hall. February’s winter storm delayed shipments of a few decorations that had been ordered, but the set up crew was able to borrow items and make due, according to Aguilar.
“In the end, I was very satisfied with how everything looked,” Aguilar said. “It looked beautiful, and I appreciate all those who helped put it together.”
Saturday marked Aguilar’s final night as ECHS prom sponsor after coordinating the event for four years.
“I hope whoever takes over keeps making this event as special as it can be for the students,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.