A unanimous 6-0 vote Thursday lowered the City of El Campo’s tax rate almost three cents.
The 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property rate is the city’s lowest tax rate since 2013, dropping 2.991 cents starting Oct. 1 from 51.41-cent per $100 during the 2022 fiscal year. Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante was not present for the vote.
As the 2022 No New Revenue rate, the approved levy pulls the same income from previously taxed developments, but still allows El Campo to garner gains from new homes, businesses and industry.
The approved rate breaks down to 30.826 cents per $100 for maintenance and operations and 17.593 cents for debt service, covering everything from previous road bonds to the volunteer fire department’s new aerial ladder truck, now on order.
The FY ‘23 $24.6 million budget was approved 5-1 at the same session with District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris against and Bustamante not present.
Harris’ no vote, she said, was based on lowering $50,000 originally budgeted for free after-school program Pilgrim Rest ASAP to $20,000.
El Campo and Wharton County, as a whole, saw increased property values this year, up 16 percent on average, so there’s no guarantee of whether specific property owners will enjoy a savings despite an increase in the state homestead exemption.
Based on $100,000 taxed, the city bill will be $484.19, down from $514.10.
If your home value increase exceeded the increase in homestead exemption, however, your bill could go up.
El Campo residents will also see hikes in utility bills and assorted fees from swimming pool use and party rentals at the civic center to mechanical permits.
The now active budget adds three School Resource Officers for campuses, bumps all worker pay 5 percent with larger increases dubbed “market adjustments” for new police officers, EMTs and public work crew members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.