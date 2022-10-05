Council drops tax rate

A unanimous 6-0 vote Thursday lowered the City of El Campo’s tax rate almost three cents.

A unanimous 6-0 vote Thursday lowered the City of El Campo’s tax rate almost three cents.

The 48.419 cents per $100 in taxable property rate is the city’s lowest tax rate since 2013, dropping 2.991 cents starting Oct. 1 from 51.41-cent per $100 during the 2022 fiscal year. Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante was not present for the vote.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.