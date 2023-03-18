Progress is slow going, but limited service is returning to the Danevang post office micro-branch, imminently.
The 11294 Hwy. 71 South post office was closed down in Jan. 27, 2022 due to the office’s power outages. Construction had stalled for months, and as work began again, a swarm of bees stopped efforts until they could be removed.
There is some hope, although Danevang customers still have to make one more drive.
“Retail operations at the Danevang Post Office are temporarily suspended and we anticipate resumption of services soon. However, P.O. Box operations are expected to resume starting Friday, March 17. After (Thursday), Danevang P.O. Box customers must visit the El Campo Post Office to retrieve their new keys,” USPS Communications Specialist Kanickewa Johnson said.
Danevang customers have been making the drive into El Campo to pick up their mail for almost 14 months since the local branch had shut down.
The office serves the surrounding community and allowed residents to pick up mail locally as opposed to making the 10-mile commute to the El Campo Post Office to pick up their mail, where it had been forwarded since the closure.
The El Campo Post Office located at 110 S. Mechanic and is open from Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. - noon.
