Progress is slow going, but limited service is returning to the Danevang post office micro-branch, imminently.

The 11294 Hwy. 71 South post office was closed down in Jan. 27, 2022 due to the office’s power outages. Construction had stalled for months, and as work began again, a swarm of bees stopped efforts until they could be removed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.