City Incidents
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the reported violation of a protective order on Kentucky Street on Monday, April 20. Officers were dispatched to a location there in response to a disturbance. No injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Isaac Ray Lopez, 18, of 1302 Rebe Sue was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Derrick Anthony Torres, 26, of 3013 Cactus in Weslaco was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 for driving while intoxicated second offense.
Property
Duane Orlando Jones, 37, of 2910 Old Lane City Road in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, April 21 for vandalism.
Audrey Marie Gebara, 38, of 501 Ave. I was arrested by Wharton police at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 for theft with two or more previous convictions and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Violence, weapons
Jared Tramaine Waddy, 34, of 207 Kentucky was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 for violation of a bond or protective order. Processed, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Crime Stoppers Pays Cash
Do you know the whereabouts of a wanted felon? Do you have information on a crime committed in West Wharton County?
If you answered yes, you can earn up to $1,000 cash.
The West Wharton County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of wanted felons or individuals responsible for a crime.
Call Crime Stoppers at 543-TIPS (8477) or visit the organization’s website at wwccs.org. Callers do not have to give their names to qualify for reward dollars.
