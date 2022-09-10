Parents who previously dropped off young Ricebirds to watch football games now have to attend as well.
A notice was sent out by El Campo ISD Thursday afternoon reminding parents and guardians that attendees younger than high school freshmen need to be accompanied by an adult and aren’t allowed to wander around.
“After the first home game, we had some parents that wanted to drop kids off at the gate and we had to tell them no. With where we’re at, due to safety concerns, we have to make sure that kids are monitored,” El Campo High School Principal Paul Fleener said.
The stadium is in the process of getting a new security turnstile to better control access to Ricebird sporting events.
Students found breaking the rule, either roaming the area alone or attending a game without supervision, may be asked to leave the stadium.
“Between the high school administration, the SROs and other admins we know most of the kids. When parents come and kids come up to buy tickets, we tell them ‘You have to have an adult’: high school student, uncle or aunt. Someone to supervise them,” Fleener said. “Most long-time residents know, in case people forgot.”
