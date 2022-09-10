Fun For The Family

El Campo fans of all ages celebrate their Ricebirds but, for safety, younger birds need an adult to watch over them at the stadium.

A handful of parents tried to drop off younger students without someone to watch them and were turned away because they didn’t have a guardian.

This applies to eighth grade and younger students, not to high school age children. Children with guardians aren’t allowed to roam without someone watching either.

Parents who previously dropped off young Ricebirds to watch football games now have to attend as well.

A notice was sent out by El Campo ISD Thursday afternoon reminding parents and guardians that attendees younger than high school freshmen need to be accompanied by an adult and aren’t allowed to wander around.

