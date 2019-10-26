Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
October Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Raymond Garcia, 68, of 503 W. First in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on July 21. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine.
• Steve Garcia III, 45, of 126 South CE 102 in Wharton for failure to register as a sex offender on June 14. Convicted of sexual assault of a child, he allegedly failed to report a change of address as required by law.
• Marcus Phillip Garza, 35, of 603 Belle in Wharton for tampering with evidence on July 23. He allegedly tried to conceal a handgun to impede a police investigation.
• Miguel Gonzales, 30, listed as homeless in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 8. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine and more than a gram of Ecstasy.
Gonzales has a prior felony conviction for engaging in organized criminal activity on Jan. 12, 2012 in Wharton County.
• Alejandro Guadalupe Gonzales, 24, of 1410 Ave. I in El Campo for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as single counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Aug. 15. He allegedly used a handgun to fire at least one shot at four men, then used it or his hand to hit one of those men in the face.
Gonzales has a previously felony conviction for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on Nov. 13, 2014, in Wharton County and is prohibited from having a handgun.
He also has felony convictions for burglary of a habitation on Dec. 16, 2015 in Colorado County and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 10, 2015 in Wharton County.
• Alexander Roderick Gonzalez, 39, of 310 Newport in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 19. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Jason Guzman, 36, of 208 Mahan in Wharton for two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Aug. 14. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine and Xanax within 1,000 feet of Sivell’s Elementary School, 1605 N. Alabama Road in Wharton.
• Kristi Deann Hilliard, 49, of 1716 W. Dallas, No. 5, in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 2. She allegedly had more than a gram of Heroin.
• Robert Charles Horelica, 39, of 408 Speed in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on July 30. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of Minnie Mae Hopper Elementary, 500 Abell in Wharton.
Horelica has previous felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on March 6, 2003, unlawful restraint: exposure to serious bodily injury on Sept. 28, 2011; and evading arrest with a vehicle on March 20, 2012; all in Wharton County.
• Adam Scott Hunt, 26, of 706 Nelson in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Aug. 7. He allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of the Wharton Little League, 200 Park in Wharton.
• Donald Ray Jackson, 57, of 1504 Connie in Wharton for evading arrest with a motor vehicle on Aug. 17.He has a prior felony conviction for obstruction/retaliation on April 6, 2013 in Wharton County.
• Clinton Phillip Johnson, 33, of 613 W. Burleson in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on July 26, 2019. He allegedly used a knife to threaten a woman.
Johnson has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a habitation on March 19 in Wharton County.
• Demarcus Deshawn Jones, 22, of 1510 Barfield, Apt. 14, in Wharton for cruelty to livestock animals on May 23. He allegedly put a horse on a lead rope attached to a stake allowing the animal to become entangled to the point it could not move its head, causing sores.
• Destiny Chardae Knight, 20, of 1415 Hodges in Wharton for delivery of marijuana on Aug. 17. She allegedly had more than a quarter ounce of the drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.