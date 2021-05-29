El Campo High School’s 2021 senior class received millions in scholarships this year, with many earning full rides to college and the highest individual scholarship hitting $108,000.
Students who earned scholarships are:
Kayleigh Jase Gardner: Jason Robert Kachmar Memorial, $750; Gary Harton Memorial, $250; El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $200; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $100; G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Gage Garner: Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady Queen of Peace No. 1374, $300; The Sons of the Republic of Texas, Wm. H. Wharton Chapter No. 23, $500; Leo J. Triska Memorial, $500; Texas A&M National Recognition Scholar-TEX, $24,000; Texas A&M Opportunity Award, $1,000; Texas A&M CLEN UG DT Scholarship, $1,500; Grady Appling ’19 Memorial, $3,000; Wharton County Aggie Mom’s Club, $500; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; Quality Hot Mix, $250; WCJC, Tuition/Fees; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Ty Freeman Fund, $500; Theta Delta Scholarship, $500; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200 and I.J. Irvin Memorial, $2,000.
Austin Givens: Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, $100.
Sarah Guevara: HEP, $500 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Jake Gwosdz: El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $1,000 and Wied Realty Educational Scholarship In Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Tomanek, $200.
Seth Hallinger: MSG Roy P. Benavidez Scholarship, $150; Wharton County Martin Luther King, $500; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Tia Hearse: El Campo Hermann Sons Life, $300; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500 and Wharton County Martin Luther King, $500.
Lizbeth Hernandez: ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
A’Kira Holmes: El Campo Area Workshop for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc., $500.
Ava Hulsey: ECHS Derby Doll Booster Club, $555; G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325; El Campo Sesame Club, $200 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Kade Johansen: ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Lily Kaluza: The Sons of the Republic of Texas, Wm. H. Wharton Chapter No. 23, $500 and Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, $2,000.
Kendal Klatt: El Campo FFA Booster Club, TBA; ECHS Derby Doll Booster Club, $600; WCYF & Exposition TBA; WCJC, El Campo Academic Booster Club – In Memory Of Russell O’Canas, $250, Tuition/Fees and Jake Neumann – Barracho de Pascado, $1,500.
Kennedy Klatt: El Campo FFA Booster Club, TBA; ECHS Derby Doll Booster Club, $595; WCYF & Exposition TBA; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Jason Kachmar Fund, $250; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Andrew Kresta: United Agricultural Cooperative, $250; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; unspecified donor, $500; Wharton/Lower Colorado Co. Farmer’s Unions, $500 and Taiton Community Center, $300.
Kevin Krutilek: Wharton/Lower Colorado Co Farmer’s Unions, $500.
Ja’Vonte Levi: El Campo Hermann Sons Life. $300.
V’Nisha Malone: Genevieve & Cameron Duncan Memorial, $8,000.
Melissa Martin: El Campo Art Association, $300; Annie G Freeberg Memorial, $3,000; El Campo Sesame Club, $200; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400 and ECHS Speech & Drama STARS, $300.
Mackenzie Matlock: El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; Denise Glaze Bannert Memorial, $500; G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Madisyn Matlock: El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; Denise Glaze Bannert Memorial, $500; G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Samuel McCord: Rotary Club of El Campo, $750 and Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250.
Jessica Mejia: HEP, $500; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $100 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Jackson Merck: Taiton Community Center, $300; Wharton County Bar Association, $1,000; SPJST Scholarship, $1,000 and Baylor University Academic Scholarship, $64,000.
James Molina: Wharton County Tejano Committee, $200.
Madisyn Molina: ECHS HOSA, $200; G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325; El Campo Area Workshop for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc., $500; El Campo Clerical Paraprofessional Association, $250 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Ethan Mouser: WCJC, Tuition/Fees and ECHS Speech & Drama STARS, $200.
Christian Muniez: HEP, $500; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250; Wharton County Martin Luther King, $500 and ECHS Band Parents, $250.
Kierra North: El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; ECHS HOSA, $300; ECHS Derby Doll Booster Club, $100; lesha Monroe – Ray, $250; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund and $600; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Diego Nunez: Quality Hot Mix, $250.
Paul Osore: ECHS Band Parents, $250 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Alicia Osornio: ECHS HOSA, $250; ECHS HOSA – Berkeley Eye Center, $500; ECHS HOSA – lesha Monroe-Ray Scholarship, $250; lesha Monroe – Ray, $250 and Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $500.
Cale Otradovsky: Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400.
Jocelyn Pacheco: HEP, $500; MSG Roy P. Benavidez Scholarship, $150; ECHS Derby Doll Booster Club, $490 and Genevieve & Cameron Duncan Memorial, $8,000.
Sarah Pavlas: The Sons of the Republic of Texas, Wm. H. Wharton Chapter No.23, $500; El Campo Lady Lions, $150; Leo J. Triska Memorial, $500; Highest Ranking Graduate, Tuition/Fees; Wharton County Czech Heritage Society, $300; Mary Beth Ziegenhals Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Brigadier General Edwin F. Wenglar Memorial, $1,500; Claims Administrative Services, $500; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Luke Johnson Fund, $500; WCJC, Tuition/Fees and Texas Exes – Nan Bennett Outlar Scholarship, $1,045.
Breanna Perez: HEP, $500; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; WCJC, Tuition/Fees and Josephine Soliz Memorial, $100.
Georgia Priesmeyer: Wharton County Farm Bureau Leadership, $700; Tyler B. Gains Memorial, $1,000; El Campo FFA Booster Club, $TBA; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Taiton Community Center, $300; El Campo Garden Club Scholarship, $500; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $250; Arlene Bubela Memorial, $300; Sunshine Ladies Auxiliary Paramedical Scholarship, $1,000; Catholic Life Branch No. 95 Scholarship, $450; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; The University of Texas – Austin, $11,996; Daughters of the American Revolution, $25; WCYF & Exposition, TBA; The UT Austin Award, $5,271; UT Austin Dell Scholarship, $6,725; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Class of 1963, $500; Theta Delta Scholarship, $1,500 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Devon Raney: El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $200; El Campo Art Association-Frank J. Krenek Jr. Memorial, $300; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250 and ECHS HOSA, $300; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Richard Hermansen Fund, $250 and Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $600.
Joann Rangel: HEP, $500; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Carli Rawlinson: Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, $100; Gary Cerny Memorial, $500; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $200; ECHS Anchor Club, TBA; Wade Waters Memorial Scholarship, $2,800; Wied Realty Educational Scholarship In Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Tomanek, $200; El Campo FFA Booster Club, TBA; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; WCYF & Exposition, TBA; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200 and Quality Hot Mix, $250.
Riley Respondek: El Campo Lady Lions, $150; Pilot Club of El Campo, $500; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $100; ECHS Choir Booster Club, $600; WCJC, Tuition/Fees; Pilot Club of El Campo, $500 and ECHS Speech & Drama STARS, $200.
Kimberly Reyna: HEP, $300; El Campo Art Association, $300; ECHS HOSA, $200; Pizza Hut, $1,000 and ECHS Band Parents, $250.
Madysn Richard: Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400.
Russell Richter Jr: ECHS Choir Booster Club, $1,200 and Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $500.
Allyson Rioux: Rotary Club of El Campo, $750; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; Wied Realty Educational Scholarship In Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Tomanek, $200; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; Quality Hot Mix, $250 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Arisbeth Rodriguez: HEP, $500; Marjorie Rae King Wenglar Memorial, $1,500 and Nancy Krenek Memorial Scholarship, $500.
Jason Rodriguez: HEP, $500; El Campo Sesame Club, $200; ECHS Band Parents, $250 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Valeria Rojas: HEP, $500; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; Josephine Soliz Memorial, $200; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $150; ECHS Choir Booster Club, $1,000; El Campo Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassador Scholarship, $300 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Madison Rose: Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, $100; El Campo Lady Lions, $150; Capital Farm Credit, $1,000; Mallory Kountze & Ira Couch, Jr., Memorial, $1000; Rotary Club of El Campo, $750; United Agricultural Cooperative, $250; Joe and Albina Zalman Memorial, $1,000; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Luke Johnson Fund, $500; Wharton County Farm Bureau Leadership, $700; El Campo FFA Booster Club, TBA; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; Wharton/Lower Colorado Co Farmer’s Unions, $200; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $350; ECHS Anchor Club, TBA; WCYF & Exposition, TBA; WCJC, Tuition/Fees; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200 and Rockin W Youth Rodeo Inc., $1,000.
Analicia Sanchez: HEP, $500.
Grace Seaman: RVOS Insurance Farmers Mutual Protective Association Lodge No. 26, $500; El Campo Lady Lions, $150; Boys & Girls Club of El Campo, TBA and ECHS Speech & Drama STARS, $150.
Vaun Shaffer: WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Charles Shorter: Gary Harton Memorial, $250; El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $200; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; Wharton County Martin Luther King, $500; University of Mary Hardin – Baylor Federal Work Program, $28,000 and University of Mary Hardin – Baylor Crusader, $1,320.
Charmya Shorter: El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $200; ECHS Class of 1968, $250 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Zachary John Socha: Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady Queen of Peace No. 1374, $300; Kelly L. Dluhos, $250; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; Knights of Columbus No. 2490, $500; Wied Realty Educational Scholarship In Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Tomanek, $200; Frankie and Jeanette Novak Memorial Scholarship, $500; G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Mark Gaona Fund, $250; Theta Delta Scholarship, $150 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Reagan Spenrath: Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; El Campo Sesame Club, $200 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Layton Stary: Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady Queen of Peace No. 1374, $300; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 251, $500; Rotary Club of El Campo, $750; Kelly L. Dluhos, $250; San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc., $10,000; Taiton Community Center, $300; Wied Realty Educational Scholarship In Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Tomanek, $200; unspecified donor, $500; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $500 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Kelly Stayton: HEP, $500 and ECHS Derby Doll Booster Club, $25.
Anelina Tijerina: El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $200; Martha Chappell Scholarship, $200; ECHS Choir Booster Club, $1,200 and G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325.
Makensie Renee Till: Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, $100; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 251, $500; El Campo Lady Lions, $150; Young Foundation Family, $16,000; Pilot Club of El Campo, $500; Joe and Albina Zalman Memorial, $1,000; Wharton County Farm Bureau Leadership, $700; Wharton County Farm Bureau Leadership, $700; El Campo FFA Booster Club, TBA; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $250; Wharton/Lower Colorado Co. Farmer’s Unions, $200; Taiton Community Center, $300; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $250; Alvah J Wendel ’44 Memorial Scholarship, $2,800; WCYF & Exposition, TBA; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Harrell Williamson Fund, $250; Pilot Club of El Campo, $500; Theta Delta Scholarship, $1,000; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Hope Tomlinson: Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady Queen of Peace No.1374, $300; Leo J. Triska Memorial, $500; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $100; Wade Waters Memorial Scholarship, $2,800; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Nancy Richards Fund, $1,000; G.R. Hawes Wharton County Community Foundation, $325, El Campo Academic Booster Club – Christina Hoelscher Fund, $500; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200 and WCJC, Tuition/Fees.
Manna Treviño: El Campo Lady Lions, $150; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $150; Rice University, $36,832; WCJC, Tuition/Fees; El Campo Academic Booster Club – Class of 1963, $500 and ECHS Speech & Drama STARS, $500.
Sicily Valdez: El Campo Art Association, $300.
Trayton Vaclavick: El Campo Elks No. 1749 – Bobby Strnadel Memorial Scholarship, $500; El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $200; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Knights of Columbus No. 2490, $500 and ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Austin Viktorin: UT– Austin, $48,000; Texas McCombs Dean’s Level Scholarship, $24,000; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $200; UT – Austin Dell Scholar Scholarship, $20,000; Quality Hot Mix, $250; WCJC, Tuition/Fees; Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Area Go Texan Scholarship, $20,000 and Speech & Drama STARS, $700.
Taylor Watz: Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady Queen of Peace No. 1374, $300; Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, $100; American Legion Unit 251, $500; El Campo Lady Lions, $150; Rotary Club of El Campo, $750; El Campo ELKS Lodge No. 1749, $400; United Agricultural Cooperative, $250; ECHS Class of 1973, $1,000; Wharton County Farm Bureau Leadership, $700; El Campo FFA Booster Club, TBA; El Campo Anchor Club, TBA; Wharton/Lower Colorado Co Farmer’s Unions, $200; Taiton Community Center, $300; ECHS NHS Scholarship, $350; ECHS Derby Doll Booster Club, $410; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $500; WCYF & Exposition, TBA; ELKS National Foundation Legacy Awards, $4,000; HLSR Texas 4-H Opportunity Scholarship, $20,000 and Mid Coast Santa Gertrudis Scholarship, $1,500.
Nathan Willis: Willis Memorial, $500 and Texas Tech University Presidential Merit Scholarship, $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.