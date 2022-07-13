Increasing campus cops awaits final city, ISD vote

Five police officers may be headed to El Campo school campuses this coming year, if the city and school district can reach an agreement.
Both are willing to supply the additional security, officials agree, it’s just a matter of finding personnel, then agreeing on how they should be equipped, the number of hours they should work and finding the training.
The El Campo Police Department currently assigns two police officers to its School Resource Officer program, posting them to ECISD’s middle and high schools. In the wake of the May 24 Uvalde school massacre, however, the district wants four to five officers dedicated to El Campo schools, allowing coverage for the elementary schools as well.
Among the questions is whether ECPD Chief Gary Williamson will be able to recruit three additional officers in a time when hiring qualified officers has become a struggle.
“I absolutely will not sacrifice patrol (to fill the SRO posts),” Williamson told the Leader-News.
This means, should council and the school district reach an agreement, the SRO posts will be filled as officers can be recruited. Not all posts may be filled at the start of the school year.
An SRO is a fully licensed peace officer, one who works on a school campus throughout the term and then covers patrol duties during the summer months.
Monday night, a proposed updated interlocal agreement to supply up to five officers was presented to council, but then tabled until the next session.
The proposed agreement calls for uniformed and armed officers on school campuses but adds, “The SRO shall take law enforcement action when necessary, but shall not be utilized as a school disciplinarian in the enforcement of ECISD rules or policies.”
Should an officer make a student arrest on campus, the agreement calls for district personnel to be notified before the student is removed from campus.
The district would be required to provide a computer and furnished office for the working officers on each assigned campus.
Two vehicles and one golf cart have been supplied by the district, the two vehicles for middle and high school officers and the cart for one officer to move between Northside and Myatt elementaries if necessary.
“Can’t we get something better than a golf cart,” At-large Councilman Blake Barger asked during Monday’s session. “I think (the officer would need) a gas-powered vehicle that goes faster than you can run.”
The type of vehicle is being reviewed.
The interlocal agreement still has to be formally accepted by both the district and the city before additional officers could be posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.