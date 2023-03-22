Two are in custody after an apparent family effort to block El Campo police officers from trying to chase down a suspect.
Two are in custody after an apparent family effort to block El Campo police officers from trying to chase down a suspect.
More charges, and additional arrests are likely, according to the department.
Events started shortly after midnight when officers tried to stop a red Chevrolet pickup westbound in the 1000 block of East Calhoun, but the driver opted to flee.
“Several family members joined the pursuit and cut officers off multiple times ... After an almost hour pursuit, the suspect drove back to his residence where family members again attempted to cut officers off and block them from pursuing the suspect,” ECPD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican told the newspaper Monday.
While officers were trying to handle upset family members, the suspect managed to get away – at least for now.
His arrest is imminent, officers say.
Ismael Reyna-Garcia, 41, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Sunday, March 19 for resisting arrest and hindering apprehension of a known felon.
Also arrested was Lucia Reyna, 37, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at the same time for hindering apprehension of a known felon.
Processed, the two Reynas were taken to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the fleeing driver should contact El Campo Police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
