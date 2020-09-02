The public’s opportunity to speak out about next year’s proposed city budget came, and went, Monday with two taps of a gavel and not a word in between.
The soon-to-be adopted budget and its supporting tax rate will mean two bigger bills for most homeowners – one based on property value and the other for the water they use each month.
Although the tax rate is set to drop from 56.887 cents per $100 in property value to 56,338 per $100 following an upcoming council vote, rising property values will mean the “average” bill will go up about $33.
Overall property values mean a single penny of tax will generate $66,345. During the current budget cycle, a penny of tax levy generated $65,521.
Most customers will see an increase in water bills as base usage drops from 3,000 gallons to 2,500 gallons.
“The City of El Campo’s water and sewer rates remain the lowest in the region,” City Finance Director Brittni Nanson said in the budget proposal to council.
The base rate levy itself will remain the same.
Overall, the $21.3 million proposed 2020-2021 fiscal year budget is about $116,000 less than the current fiscal year.
