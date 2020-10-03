El Campo will host the next free COVID-19 testing after a week of improving case count numbers.
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported six new cases of the worldwide pandemic causing virus and 10 recovered Friday bringing the active case count to 61. There are 1,356 recovered cases throughout the county.
State health authorities report 53 Wharton County residents have died from the virus while the county lists that number at 39. Of those, 21 have died in the El Campo area.
Those wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can come to the El Campo Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. No prior registration is necessary for the free test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.