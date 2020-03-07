As the honoree of 2020 El Campo Rotary Club’s fundraiser, Billy Rioux sat with family as the announcement was made during Thursday evening’s annual fundraising event held at the Civic Center.
For Rioux, it was no surprise, but finding out beforehand was a different story.
“It’s really kind of funny,” he said.
During a recent Rotary meeting, dinner tickets for the fundraiser were passed out. He simply put his in his pocket, never having read the information on the tickets.
“Kyle Smith said, ‘Well, I hear you’re going to be honored.’ What are you talking about?” Rioux responded.
Rioux proceeded to sit at a table with JJ Croix and Jody Erwin, who made the remark, ‘We have an honoree sitting at our table.’
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Rioux told them.
Telling him to read one of the tickets, that’s when he realized what they were talking about.
Rioux, a native of El Campo, joined the El Campo Rotary Club in May 1973.
“It’s been almost 47 years,” he said. “Time flies.”
Rioux remembers the earlier days of Rotary, when the group met in the city’s community center that was located near City Hall.
“The Rotarians had a pancake/waffle supper for their fundraiser,” he said. “We would be so proud to clear $1,500. It’s amazing how it has grown and changed. But that’s how it got started.”
Rotarians’ wives were called Rotary Ann’s because they often worked behind the scenes helping with fundraising.
“We still call our wives Rotary-Ann’s. They still help,” he said.
Now retired from the family-owned business Rioux Hardware, Rioux was also remembered for his many civic duties over the years.
He served as president of the El Campo Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture from 1975-76.
“I was 29 years old when I was chamber president,” he said. He also served as president of the City Development Corporation, treasurer of the West Wharton County Hospital District board, the city Planning & Zoning Commission and was very involved with the El Campo Little League.
“I was one of the members who got T-ball started,” he said, recalling Collins & Sons welding the base in which he added the hose to create for the T-ball apparatus.
“I’ve also served on business boards,” he said.
