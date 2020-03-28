Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Sammy Kirk Farrow, 40, of 209 W. Alfred in El Campo for identity theft and vehicle theft on Jan. 9. He allegedly stole a vehicle and another man’s checkbook.
Farrow has prior felony convictions in Wharton County for forgery on Feb. 12, 2002, theft with two or more convictions and three counts of forgery on Oct. 14, 2003, and theft with two or more convictions on March 22, 2005.
He was also convicted of forgery in Matagorda County on Oct. 17, 2004, and three counts of forgery on Jan. 5, 2009 in Gonzales County.
• Grant Deshawn Farrow, 31, of 209 W. Second in El Campo for forgery of a $260 check on Jan. 15.
Farrow has prior felony convictions for forgery on Dec. 23, 2009 in Victoria County, engaging in organized crime on Aug. 17, 2010 in Wharton County, theft on May 7, 2014 in Fayette County and theft on Sept. 4, 2015 in Wharton County. He was convicted of home burglary on May 7, 2014 in Fayette County.
• Robert Lee Garcia, 52, of 929 N. Liberty in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on Jan. 8. Garcia has two prior misdemeanor DWIs.
The grand jury also handed down an indictment for possession of a controlled substance against Garcia. In that case, he stands accused of having less than a gram of cocaine on Dec. 11, 2019.
• Ira Joseph Gardener Jr., 17, of 2500 Junior College Blvd. in Wharton for assaulting a public servant on Jan. 28. He allegedly struggled with a jailer, causing the jailer to strike his head on a sink.
The grand jury also indicted Gardener for forgery. In that case, he stands accused of counterfeiting a $100 bill on Jan. 14.
• Mario Keith Garza, 38, of 603 Bell in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 11, 2019. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP.
Garza has a prior felony conviction for burglary of a building in Wharton County on June 16, 2005.
