Students and teachers at St. Philip Catholic School reunited for Friday Mass last week, the first full in-person service held since the coronavirus pandemic first shuttered school doors more than one year ago.
The Mass was held on April 30 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, and students, teachers and school employees gathered to worship. Protective face masks were donned by worshipers, due to the ongoing pandemic, but the service was the closest to pre-pandemic times since the last traditional all-school Mass in March 2020.
“It was a beautiful experience,” SPS Principal Gwen Edwards said. “I think we all felt whole.”
SPS classes regularly attend Mass throughout the school year. During the 2020-2021 school year, SPS students would alternate between attending Mass virtually, watching livestream, and attending in person. Classes took turns having Mass in the school’s gym while others would attend at the church to limit the amount of people gathered at one time.
At the recent in-person Mass, attendees sang, prayed and witnessed the annual “May Crowning” of Mother Mary.
The “May Crowning” is a Catholic tradition held annually where flowers are brought to a statue of the Blessed Mother Mary at the beginning of May to honor her as the Mother of Christ. Three SPS eighth graders – Brooke Bacak, Landon Brooks and Lance Brooks – were selected by their teachers for the honor of crowning the Mary statue.
“As staff, we nominate students that have (virtues) similar to Mary, who exhibit virtuous living,” Edwards said.
This school year, SPS has offered online and in-person learning to students in light of the pandemic. A mask requirement, social distancing rules and extra sanitation have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
The last day of school at SPS is May 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.