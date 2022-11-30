Rough Ride

Traveling Wharton County’s back roads became treacherous last week as flooding, like that experienced on this road west of El Campo near Ricebelt Warehouse, washed out sections. Although still passable, the roads suffered rutting and washed out areas forming pot holes.

Last week’s rainfall brought nearly six inches of water to Wharton County and county roads were victims of the high waters.

Over the past seven days, Wharton County received 5.86 inches of rainfall, as measured at the Lower Colorado River Authority’s rainfall gauge at El Campo Memorial Hospital, nearly 20 percent of the county’s rainfall this year.

