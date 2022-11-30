Last week’s rainfall brought nearly six inches of water to Wharton County and county roads were victims of the high waters.
Over the past seven days, Wharton County received 5.86 inches of rainfall, as measured at the Lower Colorado River Authority’s rainfall gauge at El Campo Memorial Hospital, nearly 20 percent of the county’s rainfall this year.
Drivers definitely noticed as water crested county at least one county road.
“The county had one road that had been reported, or I actually saw, that was not able to be traveled on due to high water. CR 215 at the low spot at Bernard Creek had water going over it which was not a surprise,” Wharton County Emergency Manager Russell McDougall said.
While the flooding was limited, some roads remained passable had been expected to flood.
“(The) El Lobo area of CR 216 did not have any flood waters over the roads which was unusual, but I’m grateful it didn’t,” McDougall said.
A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the San Bernard River near Boling as the river crested to nearly 22 feet, just on the edge of moderate flooding that was lifted late Monday, Nov. 28.
“Moderate lowland flooding begins upstream from the gage with significant backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County inundating low lying areas. Minor backwater flooding up Snake Creek in Fort Bend County begins,” the NWS report said.
River flooding is always something to be aware of and officials are keeping an eye on river conditions.
“I will continue to monitor the rivers, but as far as the Colorado River, I believe we will be okay as long as we don’t get anymore downpours,” McDougall said.
Friday and Saturday both have a 20 and 30 percent chance of showers respectively as forecast by NWS.
