Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless
otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Charles Werner Mills, 39, of 127 PR 705 in Rosebud for two counts of assault causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the Jan. 1, 2013 crimes, fined $1,000 and ordered to take a parenting class and perform 100 hours community restitution.
District Judge Randy Clapp ordered him to stay away from his victim, a child under the age of 14.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Mills if he is able to complete all terms.
Other cases against Mills were dismissed.
• Bruce Eugene Revis Jr., 33, of 309 Moutray in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to seven years in prison for the June 16, 2018 crime.
Revis received credit for 335 days already served.
Also pleading guilty to assault family violence – choking on Dec. 28, 2018 and injury to a child on Jan. 2, Revis received concurrent seven-year prison sentences.
• Antonio Sanchez, 36, of 905 Franklin in El Campo for two counts of assault family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, on Feb. 20 and March 2. He was sentenced to 237 days in county jail and received credit for the full time already served.
A charge of violating a protective order was set aside as part of the plea agreement.
• Barrett Daniel Stavinoha, 25, of 17104 CR 278 in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance more than 200 grams.
He was placed on four years deferred probation for the Jan. 25 crime and ordered to perform 200 hours community service, be evaluated for drug use, pay a $500 fine and $180 restitution.
