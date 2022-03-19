A police officer who found himself in a gunman’s sights, a dispatcher so dedicated she rushes in on days off, and a teacher supporter of law enforcement took El Campo honors at the recent 100 Club Banquet.
El Campo Police Department Chief Gary Williamson conveyed his agency’s honors to Citizen of the Year Elizabeth Gallardo, Support Staffer of the Year Stephanie Padilla and Officer Kendrick Matula.
All Wharton County agencies selected officers, support staffers and citizens to be honored. Those awards were conveyed at the 100 Club banquet, held this year in Wharton.
Gallardo is an El Campo High School Spanish teacher who volunteers her time with the ECPD Explorer program.
“She actually started in the Explorer program as a freshman and went through all four years,” Williamson said.
Gallardo didn’t chose to become a police officer, but remained interested in law enforcement. She’s volunteered her time as an Explorer advisor for the last three years.
“She’s a community servant,” Williamson said.
An ECPD dispatcher since 2017, Padilla is the department’s 2022 Support Staffer of the Year.
“She never refuses a task and always has a smile on her face,” Williamson said.
There’s far more to Padilla than just a sunny disposition, he said, adding she’s deeply dedicated to the department.
“If there’s a major incident, if she’s on her day off, she races in (to help),” Williamson said.
For the last two years, Padilla has served as a field training officer as well. She teach new dispatchers her trade, how to be that calm voice on the line sending help to those who dial 9-1-1.
Normally one of the department’s School Resource Officers working with children on El Campo ISD campuses, Matula, the 2022 Officer of the Year, only patrols city streets when not needed on campus.
June 13, 2021 was one of those days.
Responding to a disturbance in the 500 block of Tegner, Matula found himself in a vehicle pursuit southbound on Pinchot Street. Coming to the street’s dead end, the suspect vehicle spun around and headed back up north,
By this time, officers Cody Guynes and Gabriel Perales joined the pursuit, facing down the suspect’s vehicle racing directly towards them.
To avoid a collision, the two left the roadway while Matula remained in pursuit of the small white SUV.
The suspect vehicle then slowed and 18-year-old Joseph Rueben Gutierrez stepped out of the passenger side, took aim and fired two shots.
Matula threw himself out of his still moving patrol cruiser as the bullets punched through the driver’s side of the windshield, one striking the back rest of the seat he’d scrambled from just a second before.
Gutierrez got back into the vehicle instructing the 14-year-old driver to flee, but the vehicle soon wrecked at the corner of Pinchot and Marionette. They then fled into a field, hiding in the overgrowth.
As senior ECPD officer on the scene, Matula took charge of the wreck scene working with other officers, ultimately getting to two to surrender without further violence.
“He got them to give up,” Williamson said, adding Matula deserved “a lot of credit” for his ability to remain calm and professional despite having narrowly avoided being shot.
In January, Gutierrez pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder of a police officer and was sentenced to 38 years in prison.
Hired as a patrol officer in 2013 and being assigned as an SRO in 2018, Matula remains on the job.
