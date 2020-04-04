Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Hilario Ramos-Montero, 23, of 1001 Pultar, No. 112, in Richmond for two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on Jan. 11.
• Kevin William Renteria, 27, of 2746 Sicklepod in Houston for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with evidence and engaging in organized criminal activity on Dec. 28, 2019. He allegedly had more than 200 grams of cocaine, 4 ounces of marijuana and a firearm when he attempted to conceal evidence from police.
Convicted of credit card abuse on Aug. 14, 2012 in Harris County he is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
Renteria also stands accused of working with others on his attempt to conceal the drugs, storing them inside a vehicle.
• Christopher Paul Robertson, 20, of 6813 FM 1161 West in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 21, 2019.
He stands accused of having more than a gram of Ecstasy within 1,000 feet of Pleasure Park, 2819 N. Walnut, in Wharton.
• Tarronce Demond Robinson, 31, of 1314 Ella in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 31, 2019.
Convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity on April 12, 2012 in Wharton County, he is prohibited from having a firearm. On the same day, he allegedly had more than 4 grams of Ecstasy.
Robinson has a prior felony conviction for family violence on Jan. 31, 2012 in Fort Bend County.
• Mario Oscar Benavides Romano, 38, of unlisted address in Nuevo Laredo in Mexico for money laundering on Dec. 7, 2019. He allegedly had more than $2,500 in drug trafficking cash.
• Juan Gustavo Salazar-Perez, 37, of 108 Watt in El Campo for two counts of deadly conduct and a single count of drug possession on Jan. 9. He stands accused of firing a shot at an adult and children.
Salazar also stands accused of having less than a gram of methamphetamine on that day.
• Carlos David Santillan, 54, of 1040 Darst in Beasley for home burglary on Oct. 26, 2019.
• Domingo Sepulveda Jr., 55, of 112 Mesquite in Rio Grande for possession of marijuana on Dec. 23, 2019. He allegedly had more than 50 pounds of marijuana on that day.
Sepulveda has prior felony convictions for possession of marijuana on Feb. 17, 2000 in Brooks County and driving while intoxicated on Jan. 25, 2008 in Nacogdoches County.
• Brian Leon Shorter Jr., 20, of 301 Sentinel in El Campo of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 29, 2019. He allegedly used a handgun to shoot a man in the arm.
