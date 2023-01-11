Hundreds of Wharton County residents received treatment for COVID-19 this holiday season, but even with the spike in diagnoses, serious cases were thankfully rare.
Holiday gatherings worry health officials, as close proximity aids in the spread of disease, even with 63.11 percent of the county having received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and 54.28 percent of the population being fully vaccinated as reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“During October-December 2022 time, we had three COVID inpatients, 23 ER visits with COVID and the clinics treated 431 patients with COVID,” Savannah Smith, Director of Retail with El Campo Memorial Hospital said, adding “El Campo Memorial Hospital has always been prepared for COVID patients ... During the holidays, there was a spike in cases compared to the first half of 2022.”
With gatherings from Halloween to Christmas, the hospital was bound to bring in some patients, but it’s a far cry from the peak in early 2021.
January 2021 saw an average of between 20-30 new COVID cases per day as reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Fatalities in Wharton County have drastically slowed, with 226 county-wide having been reported to the DSHS to date, the last being recorded on Dec. 16 of 2022. As well, new Wharton County cases per day of COVID-19 reported to the state have stayed in the single digits since mid-August.
Experts are still unclear on the forecast cases and illness moving into winter, but the general consensus is less than hopeful.
“If a lot of people get infected in the next month or two, we’re going to be less likely to see something in the spring, and currently we are seeing quite a bit of rise. There are certain states where it’s even more pronounced—California is seeing a really rapid rise right now. They are currently at the number of hospitalizations they saw this summer when the BA.4 and BA.5 variants were taking over, and they are still rising. That might be a picture of what’s to come in other states as well,” Dr. Joshua Sharfstein vice dean at John’s Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said in mid-December.
