City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Juan Gustavo Salazar-Perez, 36, of 108 E. Watt was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 for four counts of possession of a controlled substance along with a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 600 block of East Church. Salazar also faces a count of deadly conduct for allegedly firing a shot in the area. Officers seized methamphetamines and prescription medication and pipes. A warrant for allegedly firing a shot in the 900 block of Alice on Nov. 22 was served against him as well. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Salazar was held in lieu of $26,750 in bonds as of press time.
Martin Fragoso Jr., 17, of 611.5 Bruns was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police came to his home. Processed, Fragoso was transferred to county jail.
Andrew Allen Rothbauer, 32, of 504 Oscar was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 100 block of West Fifth. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released later that morning.
Violence, weapons
Dean Delgado Jr., 28, of 502 S. Mechanic was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 on warrants for three counts of no valid driver’s license as well as family violence. He stands accused of an assault in the 1700 block of N. Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Eduviges Diaz, 38, of 605 Shropshire was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 for resisting arrest and public intoxication. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A Taurus .380 handgun was reported stolen on Serena Drive sometime between Feb. 1 and 7. Loss nears $400.
Burglars struck in the 700 block of Alvin on Saturday, Feb. 8, stealing cash.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, during the morning of Sunday, Feb. 9. A Chevrolet Camry sustained $1,200.
A “Do Not Enter” sign was struck and destroyed near the intersection of U.S. 59 and Hwy. 71.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Alex Lopez Alejandro, 23, of 211 Sentinel was booked at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, failure to identify, failure to display a driver’s license and failure to signal.
Kenneth Cheyne Prihoda, 33, of 12006 Rychlik Lane in Boling was booked at 4:09 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 for criminal non support as well as Harris County warrants for driving while intoxicated second offense and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
