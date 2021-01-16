An El Campo woman placed in the top 10 for an annual American Farm Bureau Federation competition Wednesday and was the only Texan to do so this year.
Jessica Rumbaugh, owner of Texas Land and Home Real Estate, competed against 26 individuals across the country for the Excellence in Agriculture award, presenting information about her involvement in the ag industry. The EIA competition recognizes young individuals who are involved in agriculture, but do not earn their main income from a farm or ranch.
“I did make their official top 10, which is a big accomplishment that I was excited about,” Rumbaugh said. “I was the only contest representative from Texas to advance to be recognized as a finalist at the national level.”
The EIA competition was at AFBF’s 102nd annual convention, held virtually Jan. 10-13 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Young farmers and ranchers from around the country competed for the awards by demonstrating knowledge of and achievement in agriculture, as well as commitment to promoting the agriculture industry,” according to an AFBF press release.
Jackie Mundt of Kansas won first place for the national EIA award, along with a new truck and an invitation to a March AFBF virtual conference. No Texans placed in the top four spots of the national contest.
Rumbaugh won the state-level EIA competition against two other finalists in late November before qualifying to compete nationally. In 2019, she and her husband, Ben, were finalists for the Texas Farm Bureau’s EIA competition alongside El Campoans Sarah and Zach Eder who qualified for the national competition.
The Rumbaughs operate a grass-fed beef business called 410 Farms on the outskirts of El Campo and are TFB’s District 11 Young Farmer and Rancher Advisory Committee representatives. The couple has a son, Kai, and a daughter, Bailey.
Coming from a multi-generation ag family, Rumbaugh’s passion for agriculture led her to create educateag.com, a website that provides ag-themed lessons for teachers and parents. Jessica also hosts her own podcast discussing rural properties.
She is involved with the Wharton County Farm Bureau and AFBF, creating social media content and traveling across the country to speak with politicians and educate students and teachers on the agriculture industry.
