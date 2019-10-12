Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Leslie Brooke Delaware, 31, of 3511 Floyd in Corpus Christi for evading arrest with a vehicle. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Oct. 21, 2018 crime.
The judge also ordered Delaware to pay a $800 fine, perform 150 hours community service, write a letter of apology to a deputy and take a cognitive class.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Delaware if she is able to complete all terms.
• Arik Thomas Escamilla, 20, of 1821 Red River, No. 501 in Wharton for burglary of a building. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the Jan. 14 crime.
The judge also ordered Escamilla to perform 120 hours community service, attend a cognitive class, pay $515 restitution and write a letter of apology to his victim.
• Grant Deshawn Farrow, 31, of 109 W. Fourth in El Campo for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 216 days in state jail for the Feb. 18 and 19 crimes with credit for the full time already served.
Farrow also pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of evading arrest with a previous conviction on Feb. 20 and received a concurrent sentence.
• Oscar Alfonso Gonzalez, 22, of 331 E. Lane in Laredo for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on 12 months deferred probation for the Feb. 8, 2018 crime.
The judge also fined Gonzalez $1,500, ordered him to perform 100 hours community service, complete a drug offender education program and obtain counseling.
• Rodrick Dewayne Holloway, 37, of 610 Lundy in El Campo for forgery. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the March 22 crime.
Holloway received credit for 175 days already served.
• Jacob William Schulz, 24, of 17212 FM 1300 in Louise for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 164 days in county jail for the June 9, 2018 crime with credit for the full jail time already served.
• Christopher Neal Stites, 44, of 3716 Peach Creek in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on three years probation for the March 27, 2018 crime.
The judge also ordered Stites to pay a $400 fine, perform 100 hours community service, under go a drug evaluation and pay $180 restitution.
A misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge was set aside as part of the plea bargain agreement.
• Laarius Rashad Vuma, 22, address unavailable, for enticing a child. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the March 12, 2017 crime.
The judge also ordered Vuma to perform 60 hours community service, pay a $100 fine, obtain drug counseling, avoid all contact with his victim and serve a day in prison.
Revocations
• Jeremy Marquis Earls, 23, of 501 W. Willow, No. 73, in Wharton for burglary of a habitation. His conviction for the Aug. 25, 2015 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to eight years in prison with credit for 275 days already served.
• John Muniz, 54, of 6848 FM 442 in Boling for burglary of a building. His conviction for the Sept. 19, 2018 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 180 days in state jail.
Muniz received credit for 170 days already served.
