Soccer Fall League Registrations
Being Taken Now
The Boys & Girls Club of El Campo is currently taking fall soccer registrations online now through Friday, Aug. 16. for ages four to 10 years of age. To register, visit: www.bgcelcampo.org. Click on “sports” and complete all quesitons and then pay with a credit card. The fee is $80 per child with a $4.95 online processing fee. Practice and games will be at Willie Bell Park on Second Street. The season runs from Sept. 16 through Oct. 18 with one to two games per week, no weekend games played. Each participant must furnish black shorts, socks, soccer cleats, shin guards and a soccer ball. Each player will receive a team jersey. For information on volunteering, sponsoring a team or other, call the office at 543-8320.
Library Summer Reading
Program Ends Today
All branches of the Wharton County Library System (East Bernard, El Campo, Louise and Wharton) want to remind all Reading Club participants it is time to turn in their reading logs or charts. The end of summer is fast approaching so please contact your local library for their deadline for prizes. The El Campo Branch Library’s deadline (for all ages) is today, Wednesday, July 31. That is the last day the library will be handing out reading prizes.
Ricebird Football Tickets On Sale
El Campo High School football tickets are for sale for previous season ticket holders now through Aug. 1. They will go on sale to the public Aug. 5 through Aug. 16. Season tickets are $25 per set of five tickets and must be paid for in person at the ECISD Administration Office, 700 West Norris.Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
KCs Host Blood Drive
Organized by the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2490, they will be hosting a blood drive from 3 - 8 p.m., July 31 at the KC Hall.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Plaza Hosts Chamber Blender
The Plaza Theatre, 120 S. Houston in Wharton, is hosting a Chamber Night at the Plaza Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:30 - 10:30 p.m. This event will be a great opportunity to come network, socialize and watch Mama Mia! This event is open to the public.
Fesco To Hold Blood Drive
FESCO will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 1 in the parking lot at 711 E. Jackson from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. All presenting blood donors will receive a $10 HEB gift card. For further information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Jennifer Kollaja at 543-9451.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Farmers Market Coming
The City of El Campo is hosting a Farmer’s market in Evans Park Saturday, Aug. 3 starting at 8 a.m. and ending at noon.
Monday, aug. 5
Speech Help Offered Free
Visit Wharton County Speakers 6:30 - 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, to learn and practice selling your ideas. Event will be held at the Wharton County Main Branch Library, 1920 N. Fulton in Wharton. Group meets the first and third Mondays of the month to practice impromptu speaking, delivering prepared speeches and leading meetings. There is no charge for attending and visitors don’t need to bring anything. For more information, call Jeff Dixon, 281-795-6485.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Museum Fun Start Aug. 6
A back-to-school bash is planned for the El Campo Museum. There will be different activities for the kids on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Friday, Aug. 9. Two session per day, 11a.m. to noon or 2 - 3 p.m. Come cook, paint, make ice cream and make a marble maze. Class fee is $10 per child. Call the museum at 543-6885 for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Blue Creek Market Hosts Event
Blue Creek Market is hosting a Chamber Blender for their anniversary 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Blue Creek Market is located at 909 S. Wharton in El Campo. This is a great opportunity to network and socialize. Event is open to the public.
Dinner Helps Stray Pets
Support Wharton County’s homeless dogs and cats at the Bow Wow Benefit Dinner in El Campo, Thursday, Aug. 8 at the KC Hall. Tickets are $10 each for the chicken fried chicken plate. For El Campo tickets, call Kayla at (979) 332-5250 or go by Coastal Plains Animal Hospital or Country Pets. For tickets to pick up plates in Wharton at the KC Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, contact Kathy at (979) 533-1082 or go by Alamont or Wharton Vetetinary clinics. Serving for both dinners will be from 5 - 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
4-H Kicks Off Year With Dance
For the new, 4-H year members are starting off with a bang. All 4-H members are invited to attend the 1st Annual Fall Kick Off Dance Friday, Aug. 9 at the Taiton Community Center. The dance will be from 8 - 11 p.m. and there will be a $5 cover charge per person. All 4-H members are welcome and are encouraged to bring a friend who is not in 4-H. There will also be refreshments available, so be sure to bring a little extra cash. For questions, call the Extension office at 979-532-3310.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Back To School Bash
The fourth annual Gospel Back 2 School Bash will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 Willie Bell Park. The bash will include distribution of new and used shoes and polo shirts to students. There will be Gospel rap music, praise dancers, free hot dogs, free face painting, games for the kids and more. All starts at noon. For information, call Jennifer Pena, 616-7102 or Lataine Boston, 616-7337.
Ongoing
Cemetery’s Unrecognized Veterans Sought
Not all veterans who were buried in Garden of Memories Cemetery have an Armed Forces marker or have their service noted on a headstone. The families of those unrecognized veterans are asked to contact Wheeler Funeral Home at 543-3512 or Triska Funeral Home at 543-3681 to supply information including a DD-214. Military headstones may be free, however, Garden of Memories requires a foundation be placed under it and there is a charge for that. A database is being compiled at that cemetery to recognize all veterans there.
Education Records Available For Pick Up
The El Campo-Louise-Rice Special Education Cooperative maintains special education records for a minimum of seven years beyond dismissal, graduation or transfer of a child from the district. If your child received their last special education services in the 2011- 2012 school year, you have the option to come by the Meadow Lane Resource Center Special Education Department, 2620 Meadow Lane, to pick up their records. The deadline Aug. 1. Any records not picked up will be destroyed. The records may be needed by the student or the parents for social security benefits or other purposes. The Special Education office will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Aug. 1.
Free Summer Meals For Kids
El Campo Independent School District is providing healthy summer meals for kids ages 18 and younger at Hutchins Elementary, 1006 Roberts. Breakfast is from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. For information call 543-4262.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a fee. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions for those 63 years and older, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Veterans Service Office Open
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/
Free English Classes At The Library
Classes de ingles gratis para personas que estan comenzando a aprender y practicar ingles. El enfoque sera en el desarrollo del vocabulario, construccion de oraciones y conversacion oral. Cada Sabado a las, 10 a.m. La Biblioteca de El Campo 200 W. Church. Free English classes for individuals who are beginning to learn and practice the English language. Focus will be on vocabulary development, sentence construction and oral conversation. Meet Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the El Campo Branch Library.
Join Wharton’s Walkabouts
The Wharton Downtown Business Association is launching Third Thursday Walkabouts. Visitors can engage in a games, take in a yoga class, read a book, shop, enjoy complimentary wine at select merchant shops or grab a bite to eat. Third Thursday Walkabouts are the third Thursday of each month in downtown Wharton from 4 - 7 p.m. The public is invited, parking is free.
About Leader-News Bulletin Board Listings
Bulletin Board is a community service to promote one-time events for nonprofits. The Leader-News requests only one representative submit items with contact information. Items will be edited. Submissions will run no more than four editions immediately prior to the event as space permits. Garage sale fundraisers, church auctions (not part of a larger event) and raffles do not qualify. Submissions must arrive no later than 3 p.m. Mondays for the Wednesday edition and 3 p.m. Thursdays for the Saturday edition. Digital submissions must be text that can be edited (no pdfs or fliers). Drop off or send to bulletinboard@leader-news.com. No voice mail submissions.
Legal Services At No Cost
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a non-profit, offers pantry assistance, counseling, immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference and hardship letters, residency and citizenship applications/renewals, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. Call 832-831-1688.
