With 2,300 ballots already collected in July’s primary runoff races, voting turnout has already surpassed expectations, according to local officials.
The Republican ticket holds the only locally contested post with tax office employee Cindy Hernandez facing off against veterans advocate Sarah Hudgins for the tax assesor-collector’s post. The winner will not have to face a Democratic challenger in November.
Election Day is Tuesday, July 14 with voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day votes can be cast at El Campo Library – Mayors Room, 200 W. Church, in El Campo; the Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, and the East Bernard Library.
On the Democratic runoff ballot, there are no local races. Instead, those voters are asked to vote upon the U.S. senatorial runoff race between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West along with the state railroad commissioner runoff between Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda.
Democratic winners will earn their party’s nomination and a spot on the upcoming November ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.