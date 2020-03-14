Already battling flu season, El Campo and Louise ISD schools will continue efforts to keep students healthy amidst growing coronavirus concerns, officials say.
Both will return children to classes Monday morning as of press time.
“We’ve been cleaning heavily anyway, because of flu season and a stomach virus that went through school,” ECISD Superintendent Kelly Waters said. “Over spring break (employees) are going to hit (the schools) hard again, and will continue to do that process of disinfecting.”
LISD employees spray the school buildings once per week with a chemical that kills viruses, bacteria and germs.
“We’re going that extra mile and continuing what we’ve been doing,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
No cases of coronavirus have been reported in Wharton County, with flu being a more prevalent threat. Six cases have been identified in nearby Fort Bend County linked to individuals who attended an Egypt cruise.
School officials echoed the advice of CDC and health department officials, saying the public should stay calm and take precautionary measures such as frequently washing your hands.
“If your child is sick, please keep your sick child at home,” Waters said. “Regardless of if it’s the flu, the stomach virus, whatever it is.”
With no coronavirus cases in Wharton County, school officials for ECISD and LISD currently don’t plan to close the school district.
“We’d have to talk to county officials and see if the need was there,” Oliver said.
School officials are monitoring news and alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments.
“If somebody were to get (coronavirus) in Wharton County, especially in our schools, they will notify us,” Waters said.
At that point, health department officials would monitor the situation and the school districts would follow health department protocol.
The county is monitoring CDC releases as well, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Friday, urging people to exercise caution.
“If you’re sick don’t go to school or come to court,” he said. “We’re going to take it one a day-to-day basis.”
