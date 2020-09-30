El Campo City Council called for decisive action on the battle against blight, chiding city staff for limited success over the last two years.
Mayor Randy Collins officially declared a war on blight in 2018, calling for the Jackson and Mechanic Street corridors to be cleaned up first, followed by other areas in El Campo.
“We haven’t done anything yet,” Councilman John Hancock said.
Monday, Planning Director Jai McBride presented plans for extending code enforcement power to the facades of buildings along with doors, windows, landscaping, stair cases, awnings and more.
The plan called for a Building Standards Commission to serve as a middleman between code officers and the fining power of municipal court. The goal, McBride said, would be to create action plans for property remediation.
“It’s all B.S. Some of these homes don’t even have doors on them ... it sounds to me like this is an excuse not to do anything,” Hancock said.
The workshop session was an effort to gain council input into the proposed ordinance, McBride said.
“I think we’ve already given the city guidance and nobody wants to do anything,” Hancock said.
Approval of building regulation codes gives staff the authority to address additional issues, City Manager Courtney Sladek told council, a statement which prompted Hancock to urge immediate adoption.
Council was united in its desire to see quicker action with Councilwoman Gloria Harris calling for the BSC to be set aside.
“I don’t like setting up a board. Why do we have to have a board review? Just slap a fine on them,” she said.
Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez said, “We’re just dragging it out.”
The staff-presented plan failed to address repeat offenders too, she added.
Councilman Chris Barbee said, “I’d like to see staff be the front line” with Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller agreeing.
Barbee added concern over a previous staff protocol to only act on direct complaint, urging a “see something, do something approach.”
Mayor Collins, who started the blight fight movement, offered no option.
No action was taken because the issue was brought before council in a workshop session not allowing for votes to be taken. It will be back to council with the changes they requested on Monday, Oct 12.
Councilman David Hodges said he wanted to address sites with multiple vehicle repairs outside and 18-wheelers but was told that involves a separate code.
