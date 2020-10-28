City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Alexander Hernandez, 26, of 1014 E. Calhoun was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 for driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license after being stopped in the 200 block of West West. Processed, Hernandez was sent to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. He posted a $2,700 in bonds there and was released.
Property
Matthew Lee Holder, 26, of 305 August was arrested at 5:16 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 on warrants for criminal mischief and vandalism for his alleged involvement in an incident in the 300 block of Bruns some time between Oct. 12 and 14. He was processed directly at the county jail. Processed, he posted $3,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Christian Benjamin Martinez-Sanchez, 21, of 907 Roth was arrested at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 on a warrant for sexual assault of a child. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. He was held on $75,000 bond as of press time.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a case of identity theft at Texas Gulf Federal Credit Union, 1313 West Loop, on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Loss is in excess of $1,000.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Monseratte on Wednesday, Oct. 21. An impact drill valued at less than $200 was stolen.
The attempted theft of a Chevrolet in the 1000 block of Heights is under investigation. The $10,000 vehicle was recovered.
Two bicycles were stolen from the 1200 block of Wright between 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 and noon Friday, Oct. 23. Loss exceeds $200.
A wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked at Lamco RV Park, 25414 U.S. 59, between 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Loss exceeds $700.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the grounds of El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, between 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 and 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Vehicle descriptions were not available.
A screen door was damaged during a disturbance in the 1500 block of Able around 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Damage is estimated at $100.
Violence, weapons
An assault with injuries was reported in the 1500 block of Lilly between 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Family violence is under investigation on Serena Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Michael Deshane Johnson Jr., 20, of 204 Highland was booked at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 on a warrant for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
Arthur Saucedo Jr., 17, 1112 Thrift was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 3:39 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 for marijuana possession. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Miguel Angel Herrera-Galdamez, 36, of 9445 Concourse, Apt. 343 in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Kevin James O’Hearn, 65, of 10320 Boulder Lane in Austin was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 for marijuana possession.
Property
Titus Alexander Johnson, 29, of 112 Arrow Road in Matthews was booked at 7:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 for evading arrest and vehicle theft.
Violence, weapons
Tre Anthony Munoz, 20, of 6722 FM 1161 West in Wharton was booked at 5:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 on warrants for attempted murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct - shooting at a person and two counts of endangering a child.
Munoz is one of three people accused of shooting at an occupied Wharton home in May, only to discover their alleged target was not home.
Four people, two of which are children, narrowly escaped injury.
Munoz posted $500,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Jordan Lane Kidwell, 23, of 310 Blue Creek Well was arrested by WCSO at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 for family violence.
Other
Amanda Alexis Sanchez, 24, of 520 S. 28th in McAllen was arrested by state troopers at 10:52 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23 for four counts of smuggling people. She was held on $40,000 bond as of presstime.
