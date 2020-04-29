After being evaluated against thousands of other school districts, Louise ISD’s music program recently earned a spot on the 2020 list of Best Communities for Music Education.
Along with 87 Texas school districts, LISD was chosen April 7 based on demonstrated commitment to music education. The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation, a non-profit supporting music programs, created the honor 21 years ago.
LISD Band Director Kasey Chitmon applied in October. LISD’s music program funding, student participation, facilities and other criteria were judged by researchers at the University of Kansas’ Music Research Institute.
“It’s a very big deal for Louise,” Chitmon said.
This was the district’s first time applying for the honor.
“Since I’ve been at Louise, I’ll be starting my fifth year next year, we’ve always had great community support and support within the district,” Chitmon said.
A total of 754 school districts across the U.S. were selected for this year’s award.
The award did not come with a monitary prize.
“Receiving this prestigious award further communicates the legitimacy of our program,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “It shows that our director’s and students’ work is valued and acknowledged to be of a high caliber.”
Chitmon attributed the success of the LISD music program to the community’s active support.
“It really reflects on the community,” he said. “It’s cool to let them know that their support of the band and the music program are recognized and important.”
