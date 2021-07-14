City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Francisco Rodriguez Jr., 26, listed as homeless, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Friday, July 9 for evading arrest with a previous conviction, failure to identify and possession of a controlled substance along with warrants for probation violation (forgery), tampering with physical evidence and being a bondsman off bond (possession of marijuana). Officers spotted a traffic violation in the 100 block of North Washington and were able to stop Rodriguez around the 300 block of East Monseratte. Cocaine was seized. Processed, Rodriguez was shipped to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Upon arrival, additional warrants for forgery, tampering of evidence and marijuana possession were served.
Ignacio Loredo Mata Jr., 22, of 1185 Olivia was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Saturday, July 10 for possession of marijuana and warrants for no valid driver’s license, no liability insurance and violating a promise to appear. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $800 in bonds and was released the next day.
Adam Scott Hunt, 28, of 706 Nelson was arrested at 5:28 a.m. Monday, July 12 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Dispatched to the 500 block of East Watt, officers reportedly found Hunt in possession of alprazolam and methamphetamines along with digital scales. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Property
Detodveus Dewayne Lunford, 34, of 21811 Wildwood Park in Richmond was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Saturday, July 10 on a warrant for credit or debit card abuse after officers were dispatched to the report of a trespasser at Sutherlands, 1504 N. Mechanic. Processed, Lunford was taken to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Coy Lee Creager, 33, listed as homeless in El Campo, was arrested at 3:24 p.m. Sunday, July 11 for criminal trespass and identity theft by officers dispatched to the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Ramiro Rosiles Jr., 23, of 308 Tallow Lane was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Saturday, July 10 on a warrant for cruelty to non-livestock animals, obstructing police, being a bondsman off bond (evading arrest) and theft by officers making a routine check of Pin High Sports Bar and Grill, 104 E. First. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning.
Once there, he posted $17,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Devontay Shacour Allen, 27, of 502 W. Bruns was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10 for assault causing injury following a shooting in the 700 block of North Washington. “There was a gunshot victim who was shot in left thigh and went to the ER,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Monday. “No one involved would cooperate with investigation.” Anyone with information about the case should contact the ECPD at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or using the P3 app. Allen was processed and shipped to county jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Dashawntry Joshua Bishop, 28, of 407 S. Wharton was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, July 10 for disorderly conduct: fighting as a result of the same incident as Allen. Processed, Bishop pleaded guilty, paid a fine and was released the next morning.
City Incidents
Property
Two trucks loaded with corn absconded from Nine Point Grain, Inc. 408 E. First, sometime between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday, July 9. Estimated loss is $14,000.
Vandals stuck in the 600 block of Main damaging a door and window. Loss is estimated at $350.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of family violence in the 200 block of Ripple between July 7 and 8.
A dog has been quarantined after biting a woman’s wrist around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10 near an abandoned structure in the 100 block of Julius. The woman did not require hospitalization.
An assault with injuries was reported in the 200 block of East Third around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
An El Campo man reported being threatened with a handgun around 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11 in the 700 block of Dunlap. Investigation continues.
Other
El Campo Police lent a hand to Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies in tracking down a fleeing vehicle. The vehicle was corralled in the 800 block of South Mechanic around 3 a.m. Friday, July 9.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Tyler Shane Jensen, 31, of 1226 Baylor Ave. in Waco was arrested by deputies at 12:16 a.m. Friday, July 9 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
