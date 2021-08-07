The original 1892 plat of El Campo occupied blocks between West and Monseratte streets (four blocks deep) and Pierce and Fahrenthold streets (seven blocks long). This allowed Alamo Park to be set aside for public use when the city limits expanded southeast.
City councilmen prior to the April 1936 election were: CP Duson, VH Hill, WE Barnes, AC Thompson and LS McDonald. After the April 1936, council was made up of Duson, Hill, Barnes, GE Johnson and HE Otell. Mayor BF Wiley was reelected.
The El Campo councilmen decide it takes money to make money with the decision to gift part of Alamo Park if the government funds build and maintains a new post office.
Along with offering the site “free,” they sent a 36”x22” blueprint of site with every detail any engineer or contractor would want to have prior to creating a master plan. The blueprint was drawn by James L. Murphy, contractor, with the expense borne by the city.
McKinley (named for President William McKinley who was assassinated in 1901), also known as Alamo Park, is 40,000 square feet or 666.6’ long by 241.6’ wide. With concrete curbing, Linne Street [now known as Mechanic Street] is 29’6” wide with a 15’ gravel path along the park frontage. At the rear of the park is Oscar Street: 22’ wide, no path in place. On the sides are First Street (40’ wide) and Railroad Ave (24’4” wide) Both are gravel. No path exists on the First Street side, but a 4’ wide concrete walk lines the Railroad Avenue side leading to the depot location. Electric lights are located on the Linne Street frontage corners with concrete standards.
Per Murphy’s notes: No standard building line, no official sidewalk width, no storm water sewerage system, water pressure 45# min. 35#, electric and telephone service carried by overhead poles. Random 15’ deep test pits dug to reveal soil types strata on proposed site: Top layer black dirt 4’, followed by gray gumbo 3’, red clay varies 3’-6’, fine sand clay varies 6”-4‘, red clay end of pit. 200’x200’ section has 6”x6”x5” concrete markers to denote four corner sites of the “gift” section.
Within 200’x200’ portion: Concrete walk 4’x150’ begins at gravel path along Linne to Band Stand; Band Stand six-sided, each side 15’width 30’ diameter on concrete footing; east of central walk are five Cedar and three Ash trees; west of central walk are three Pin Oak, one Sycamore, two Wild Peach and five Cedar. Just east of the Band Stand is a public flush toilet and water basin in 8’x4’ shed; west of the Band Stand a wood trellis offers shade.
Outside and south of the offered tract, there is a 32’x28’Scout House; 90’x45’Community House and three electric service poles. There are numerous trees, but not considered necessary to list on the post office site map.
The lease for then in-use El Campo post office expired Dec. 31, 1937. The United States Post Office Department advised Post Master Addison Lysander Lincecum to sign a new lease for only one year.
On Aug. 20, 1937, the Treasury Department sent a message to Post Master Lincecum: “Contract of Sale (term used even though the site is a “gift”) demands all structures – band stand, wood trellis, toilet shed – be removed by the city within 30 days upon receipt of the letter. Contractor is expected to remove the concrete walkway and concrete steps as well.
The contract is given to Yarbrough Construction Co. of Smithville and Austin - Donald T. Smith, construction engineer. Construction begins Dec. 1, 1937.
Laborers are paid 40 cents per hour; skilled workers using their own tools/equipment are paid $1 per hour. All workers’ salaries have Social Security tax deducted.
Example work sheet: “Manuel Matzke 8 hrs $3.20 less .03 cents SS paid $3.17; Joe Prihoda 8 hrs $3.20 less .03 SS tax paid $3.17. FJ Dixon Shovel Co 8 hrs $8 less .08 SS tax paid $7.92. (During the 1952 pre-Christmas rush, I [age 13] was hired to work behind counter for Duke & Ayers in Wharton; my salary 35 cents per hour.)
With acceptance of the site, The United States Post Office creates a 44”x31” landscape blueprint. The site is cleared of all trees, buildings, walks, etc and the contractor must repair any damage done by planting.
Plants as listed in Bailey’s Standard Cyclopedia of Horticulture: five Quercus Virginiana/Live Oak 2.5 gal. 10-12’ high, 5’ spread; two Quercus Phellos/Willow Oak 2.5 gal. 10-12’, high 5’ spread; 403 Ligustrum Lucidum/Glossy Privet 2.5’ high, 5 or more canes; 49 Myrtus Communis/True Myrtle 2.5’ high, 5 or more canes; nine Nerium Oleander/Common Oleander 6-7’ high, 4-5’ spread; and four Pittosporum Tobira/Tobira 3-4’ high, 4-5’ spread.
Government inspectors oversee all construction details, materials, landscaping, and concrete poured for driveway and walkways. PM/Dr AL Lincecum is listed as Custodian of post office to receive all correspondence and work with inspectors.
– The story above is Part 4 of The History of the El Campo Post Office written by Wharton County historian Merle R. Hudgins. The multi-part series runs on the first and third Saturdays of the month in the El Campo Leader-News.
