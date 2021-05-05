City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Michael Gonzalo Alvarado, 52, of 237 Wilbur was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Saturday, May 1 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after officers spotted his vehicle strike a curb and continuing on in the 100 block of West Jackson. Processed, Alvarado was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
Property
Humberto Cruz Caballero, 35, of 1489 Flora was booked directly into the county jail for theft at 6:12 a.m. Thursday, April 29. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Jocelyn Lopez Villanueva, 25, of 2316 W. Norris was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Thursday, April 29 for family violence – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officers were dispatched to her home for a disturbance. No injuries were reported, but a knife was used to threaten, according to investigators. Processed, she was sent to county jail the next morning.
Other
Xavier Allen Jimenez, 20, of 120 W. Second was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Saturday, May 1 for resisting arrest by officers dispatched to assist sheriff’s deputies in the 1300 block of Ella. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A $200 Insignia television was stolen from the White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson, between 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29 and 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29.
An estimated $200 cash was stolen on the grounds of H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1000 block of Harlem around 9 p.m. Sunday, May 2. A Toyota sustained $300 damage.
Violence, weapons
A threat was reportedly issued in the 200 block of Ripple between 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1 and noon Sunday, May 2.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Casey Lee Molina, 37, of 301 Hoover in Edna was booked at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, April 29 on warrants for possession of a controlled substance under 200 grams, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a parole violation.
Property
Ray Martinez Flores, 39, of 9445B FM 102 in Glen Flora was arrested by Wharton PD at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, April 28 on a warrant for criminal mischief less than $750 in value.
Carlos Humberto Roque-Martinez, 25, of 1007 Palacios was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 for marijuana possession.
