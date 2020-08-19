Louise ISD trustees approved the district’s tax rate for the upcoming year, at a one cent rate decrease from last year’s rate.
The board approved this year’s 2020-2021 tax rate and budget in a 5-0 vote, with Board Vice President Alfred Ochoa and trustee Marco Munoz absent.
LISD’s maintenance and operations tax rate for the upcoming year is $1.0547 per $100 valuation. LISD does not currently have an interest and sinking rate for debt services.
The total appraised value of all property for the 2020-2021 school year is $313,806,479, compared to about $312 million in the 2019-2020 tax year.
The total appraised value for all new property is about $2.67 million, compared to about $5.4 in 2019-2020. The district’s estimated M&O fund balance is $2,068,643, and the debt service is $175,000.
Last year’s rate was $1.06835 per $100 valuation. This year’s budget was calculated for an estimated 460 students, while last year the numbers were based on 465 students.
The district budgeted about $3.3 million for instructional resources, staff development and curriculum development, compared to about $3.4 million in the 2019-2020 budget. The district will not be offering teacher raises this year.
Before the start of the school year, district leaders trained 43 substitute teachers. The district currently employs about 40 teachers. Pay for LISD substitutes was increased to $100-$120 per day, depending on their credentials, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really, to me, a potential state of emergency,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “We’re going to have to have substitutes. If our teachers are out, we’re going to need to have somebody step in.”
The period to file on the November board election ballot closed Monday, with five locals filing to challenge the board members up for election. The board election will be held as a part of the general election on Nov. 4.
“Every position has an opponent,” Oliver said.
The board positions up for election are 2, 5, 6 and 7, which are currently filled by Ochoa, Secretary Pro Tem Amanda Cox, Board President Linda Alderson and Jay Heard, respectively. Ochoa will not be running for re-election in November, so Chad Hajovsky and Sonny Gonzalez will compete for position 2. Eldon Penner is challenging Cox, Stephen Lutringer is opposing Alderson and Ricky Wendel is up against Heard. The board candidate workshop is planned for 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Trustees voted unanimously to continue the district’s financial assistance program for students taking dual credit courses. The board did not vote to renew financial assistance for concurrent enrollment students, who enroll in college courses separately from high school courses.
Stopping by after football practice, Louise High School seniors Dustin Roberts and Daylon Machicek addressed trustees on the district’s dress code requirements for male students’ hair.
Currently, the LISD dress code requires male students to have “frequently trimmed” hairstyles that do not touch the wearer’s shirt collar. Roberts named examples of successful businessmen and male celebrities with long hair, explaining he and Machicek are not asking trustees to allow extremely long hair, but would like more leniency in the policy.
“Many people say long hair can be distracting in school ... but when you cut it and don’t feel confident in yourself, you could be worried about other people making fun of you instead of (focusing on) your school work,” Machicek said. “I know that really does happen.”
The board was unable to discuss the boys’ request at the meeting since the topic wasn’t on the agenda.
Other notable items from Monday’s meeting include:
•The board unanimously approved 13 Texas Association of School Boards local policy changes as a part of update 115.
•LISD received a passing preliminary Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas score for the 2019-2020 school year from the Texas Education Agency. The score is based on the district’s financial data from the 2018-2019 school year, and the official rating will be available at the end of September or early October.
