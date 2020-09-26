Spending hours, days, even weeks without electricity after a hurricane is a difficult situation that many Texans know all too well. That’s why, after Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana, many Texans and organizations, including the Wharton County Electric Coop, have traveled east to help.
Working since the end of August to repair power lines, Louisiana electric cooperatives called for reinforcements. Last week, WCEC sent a team of five employees to DeRidder, La. to help the Beauregard Electric Cooperative.
“It’s part of our principles as a cooperative,” member representative Shelly Schulz said. “It’s just what we do. If the same thing were to happen here, then Louisiana would send crews to us.”
Linemen Jody Domel, Jayson McKeon, Brayden Payne, Russell Shelton and Keaton Hubbell make up the WCEC team. They are taking over the work of other cooperative employees who have likely been working 15-hour days since the hurricane hit.
Power at about 25,000 homes in the region have been restored since the hurricane, but as of Sept. 17, 17,619 homes or buildings were still without power. About 1,200 other coop employees will be working alongside the WCEC team to restore the remaining meters.
“As of (Sept. 15), they didn’t even get half of everybody’s (power) back on, and you’re talking about weeks after a hurricane,” WCEC Line Superintendent Chris Cavness said Thursday.
Restoration teams are up against wind-blown trees, broken power poles and wire strewn wherever the hurricane took it.
“If this exact hurricane hit El Campo, everybody would have power right now,” Cavness said. “When you go into East Texas and anywhere in Louisiana everything is really wooded and you get those straight line winds.”
WCEC estimates the restoration project will take at least five weeks, but likely two to three months for some affected regions.
“Some areas will take a lot longer because they’re piney woods,” Schulz said.
While in DeRidder, the WCEC linemen will be working from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. without days off, since they’re dealing with a crisis situation. Coop employees will be staying in a temporary “tent city” and sleeping on cots.
Due to the strenuous nature of the job, the WCEC men will likely be required to head home by the end of the month.
“Really, if you don’t get at least 10 days, then there’s no use driving almost a full day to get there,” Cavness said. “After about 14 days, you’re in a little bit of brain fog. It’s a dangerous job, so you want them to be sharp.”
This trip is the first time WCEC has journeyed out of state to help, at least since Cavness began working for WCEC 15 years ago. The company has sent crews to help in-state restoration efforts over the years, including to Jackson County after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017.
