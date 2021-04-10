Tax breaks and financial support for a new 72-room El Campo hotel go before city council Monday.
Developers had initially planned to construct a Fairfield Inn on U.S. 59 not far from the Palacios intersection, but now turn their sights to a different label under the same chain’s umbrella of corporations.
“The developer has decided to offer an extended stay Home2 Suites by Hilton,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Thursday.
The Hilton Home2 Suites branch is designed for extended stay travelers offering larger rooms and amenities typically including salt water pools, large patios with barbecue pits, fitness centers and do-it-yourself laundry areas.
Council will be asked to consider the City Development Corporation of El Campo’s plan to offer up to a $200,000 incentive for the proposed hotel – $50,000 when the Certificate of Occupancy is issued and additional funds for the development of lots near the hotel.
The waiver of up to $20,000 in tap and permit fees is part of the package as well.
Council also sets aside time for the public to speak for or against continuing the juvenile curfew and requiring a special use permit for new truck repair shops. Both will then be put up for council consideration.
The new special use permit has already received unanimous Planning & Zoning support. It would require council permission for a truck repair shop to open – each request would be reviewed to determine its impact on the area.
Existing businesses are not effected by the proposed new rule.
The juvenile curfew comes up for review every three years. The curfew is during school hours when applicable as well as 1 to 6 a.m. Saturday or Sunday; and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. all other days.
Provisions are made for emergencies, when a child is with a family member, or is working a late-night shift.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Parks: Council will consider the purchase of a new play structure for Willie Bell Park on Second Street.
Consent issues: Design Manual revisions for street construction, the extension of the city’s COVID disaster declaration, the creation of a street paving fee interest amnesty period between May 1 and April 30, 2022; and applying for a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant to replace sewer lines along Flax, Rice, Corn and Cotton.
If the city were to get the grant, the total cost would be around $420,000.
Staff changes: two staff members from utility billing and one police officer will be introduced.
Proclamations; Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, and Sexual Assault Awareness proclamations will be read.
