Two of three expiring trustee posts are contested in the upcoming election.
Positions 1,3 and 4, currently held by board president Mark Bain, vice president Christopher Faas and secretary pro-tem Marco Munoz respectively, are set to the on the ballot with filing now closed.
All three have held their positions on the board since 2018.
Mark Bain will run unopposed for his spot in Position 1.
“I’m planning on running again, Chris hasn’t filed and Marco is planning on running again,” board president Mark Bain said, “We handed out several packets to people that wanted to run.”
Position 3 representative Christopher Faas will not seek reelection, but Gary Yackel, Tim Webb and Position 4 trustee Marco Munoz have filed to fill his slot.
“The reason I was running for a different position was I planned at going for vice-president. If I can take his position, I could get the nod for the position. I was going to run for Mark’s (seat) but it wouldn’t make a difference,” trustee Marco Munoz said, adding “I told Chris that I was going to run for his position after I had filed. He had told me that he wasn’t running and wanted to spend more time with his family”
With Position 4 opening up without an incumbent, Tanya Bram, David Menefee and Jay Heard have all filed.
Louise trustees are elected to four-year terms and half the board is elected every two years.
Early voting will be held at the El Campo Library from Oct. 24 to Nov 4 and the general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.