A small team of volunteers loaded car trunks and truck beds with boxes of fresh produce Thursday morning in the parking lot of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, weaving around each other in an experienced dance. The woman in charge of the organized operation sat in a metal chair at the front of the line, which stretched down the block, speaking with the vehicle occupants, taking notes and signaling to her team the number of items needed for each driver.
El Campoan Percilla Howray has worked to feed locals in need as the head of Pilgrim Rest’s Labor of Love program for one decade. Through Labor of Love, Howray has gotten to know many members of El Campo’s community. She greets some by name and asks about their families as they line up each month to pick up free groceries.
“You see a lot of different people come through the line,” Howray said. “There was a need, and it’s just good talking to different people. It’s enjoyable to do something for somebody. Helping somebody.”
Running Labor of Love requires hours of work and dedication each month. Howray and about seven volunteers pass out donations beginning at 7 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month. Howray estimated 150 community members are served monthly through the program.
If Labor of Love has any leftover donations, they are given to locals throughout the week. Howray spends additional hours each month organizing the church’s food pantry, sorting the goods by expiration date and cleaning out the freezers.
Feeding the needy is important work, but it’s not Howray’s source of employment. She works as a caregiver at MEMEEHA of El Campo, which is a group home for young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities or medical conditions. She enjoys her job, Howray said, especially seeing the six clients who live in the home.
“Everybody needs taking care of,” Howray said.
Helping others is a family tradition for Howray, beginning with her mother, Gertie Brown, who directed Labor of Love before her. Gertie died in 2011, and Howray was asked to become the new program head shortly after.
“There was a need, and plus I had been volunteering and helping anyway,” Howray said.
Black History Month, celebrated annually in February, was created to honor the vital, and often overlooked, roles Black Americans have played in U.S. history. This year marks 45 years since Black History Month was established nationally when then president Gerald Ford recognized it in 1976.
For many, Black History Month is a time of reflection. Howray takes this time to think about black leaders in the U.S. and the work they did to help their communities. One leader that she especially admires is the famed Martin Luther King Jr.
“It’s important to let us know and show us how far we’ve come,” Howray said. “Just think about all the great leaders that did things back then, and think about where we are now. And just teaching us about what went on back then and what they had to go through.”
Every month, as she passes out food to people of all different ages, races and backgrounds, Howray sees El Campo’s diversity first hand.
“(We) just coexist together,” Howray said. “Having faith, you understand some of the people that come through the (food) line ... what they’re going through and what they need.”
