Grace Glaze

fter 84 years of life, most in service to her family and community, Grace Glaze died Monday.

After 84 years of life, most in service to her family and community, Grace Glaze died Monday.

Glaze - or Gran to the people that knew her - spent the past 30 years organizing, volunteering and supporting Wharton County’s youngest at the Wharton County Youth Fair.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.