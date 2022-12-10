After 84 years of life, most in service to her family and community, Grace Glaze died Monday.
Glaze - or Gran to the people that knew her - spent the past 30 years organizing, volunteering and supporting Wharton County’s youngest at the Wharton County Youth Fair.
“If you were out at the fair, you had seen Gran. She considered everyone as her grandkids, my kids knew her as Gran, too. She expected every kid to excel and if you were cutting up and weren’t excelling, she’d be the first to tell you and help,” WCYF President Ed Weinheimer said.
According to the people who knew her, she was the first to treat everyone like family and welcome everyone into the fold, sometimes literally.
“I knew her twofold, when I started showing dairy cattle. She was the easiest person to talk to and welcomed and accepted everybody for who they were. As fate would have it, I married her nephew ... There’s probably no one that loved the kids of Wharton County and the fair more than her, she always had their best interest at heart,” Niece Laura Glaze said.
“What a blessing to her children and grandchildren that people cherished her like they did, she’s left her mark on the community,” she added.
Her tenure in Texas started around 70 years ago and, almost by accident, Grace Glaze found family.
“My mom was from Alabama and came to Texas to visit in the 50s, she rode with my dad’s family to visit Texas and that was how they met. They wrote each other every day, and mom used to say that when dad was in the rice fields and (he) would have his sister write a letter so she would have one every day. When she turned 18, he drove down to Alabama, and packed up her trunk of belongings and they came to Texas, She probably didn’t see him more than four times before they got married,” Daughter Staci Frerich said.
Known for her dedication to others, Glaze created a storied track record of service at local institutions.
“She’s been out (at the fair) since 1978, in creative arts, and then worked with the (kids showing) dairy cattle. I cannot express how much of a loss it is, not just to the fair, but the community, the church. What she’s done with the Farm Service Agency board, the rice council and the Methodist child care committee, she was an amazing woman. It was just a shock, she was in the office just last week. She was just like our grandmother, to me and my kids, I can’t say enough good things about her,” Weinheimer said.
After her years of volunteerism to the WCYF, Glaze was recognized with the high honor of having the 2018 WCYF dedicated to her, in celebration of her work with the Creative Arts Committee, WCYF Board, Junior Fair Board and Dairy Merit Program, the last two she and her late husband Gene helped organize.
Funeral Services were Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, with a public graveside service today, Dec. 10. For more, see obituary page 9.
