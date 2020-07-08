Runoff balloting remains light in Wharton County with less than 2,000 ballots cast early voting nears its end.
On the Republican ticket, tax office employee Cindy Hernandez faces off against veterans advocate Sarah Hudgins in the Republican runoff, and the winner will not have to face a Democratic challenger in November.
Only registered voters who cast ballots in the March GOP primary or those who did not vote at all in the primary will be able to participate.
Early voting continues through Friday, July 10 for the primary election runoff with Election Day coming Tuesday, July 14.
Early votes can be cast at El Campo Library – Mayors Room, 200 W. Church, in El Campo; Wharton County Annex D, Classroom 116, 315 E. Milam, in Wharton, and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside, in East Bernard.
Votes can be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10.
Hernandez led the race during three-way GOP primary voting, but was unable to capture 51 percent of the vote.
The runoff was initially set for May 26, but was pushed back via governor’s order as the COVID-19 pandemic raged.
On the Democratic run-off ballot, there are no local races. Instead, those voters are asked to vote upon the U.S. senatorial runoff race between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West along with the state railroad commissioner runoff between Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda.
Democratic winners will earn their party’s nomination and a spot on the upcoming November ballot.
Election Day
Election Day balloting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.
Election Day votes can be cast at El Campo Library – Mayors Room, 200 W. Church, in El Campo; the Wharton Civic Center – Duncan Auditorium, and the East Bernard Library.
