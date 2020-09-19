Looking for some extra cash? The Texas State Comptroller’s Office is holding almost $4 million for Wharton County residents and would really like to give it back.
The office needs the public’s help to distribute the unclaimed property ranging from forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents.
For El Campo, for example, the state is holding 23,451 items representing a value of $1,394,151.50.
A quick hunt around the newspaper office uncovered the newspaper was due a couple of small amounts and several staffers had friends or relatives due hundreds.
The newspaper itself appears on the list as does Classified Ad Manager Rachel Rodriguez who may be able to claim a very small windfall.
“I wish I had known. Can I get it?” she said.
Other common family names in El Campo showed multiple listings.
Not all accounts have large windfalls in them, some may be just a few dollars in them. Others represent thousands.
Businesses generally turn property over to the unclaimed property program after it has been considered dormant for one to five years.
For the small community of Louise, the state office is holding 3,148 items valued collectively at $131,497 while in Danevang 456 items representing $33,862.77 are waiting to be claimed.
Last fiscal year, the comptroller’s office was able to return more than $300 million to residents across the state.
“The $300 million represents more than 777,000 properties returned to their rightful owners,” State Comptroller Glenn Hegar said, adding, “I encourage all Texans to visit ClaimItTexas.org to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
The office has returned more than $3 billion in unclaimed property to rightful owners since Texas’ unclaimed property program began in 1962. The state is currently holding more than $5 billion in cash and other valuables.
Generally, once property is turned over to the state it is held in perpetuity, so that insurance check unclaimed by a family member in 1962 should still be there along with that $12.67 rebate check issued for an overpayment on a credit card account.
There’s no time limit for owners or their heirs to file a claim — they can do so at any time.
Someone in Spanish Camp, for example, is owed $6.10 and the state would like to return it to him or her.
Glen Flora residents or one-time residents are owed $33,093.98, somehow divided among 497 properties.
For the City of Wharton residents, the state has 22,183 items representing $1,566,424.13.
For more information about the unclaimed property program, or to search for unclaimed property and begin the claims process, visit the Comptroller’s unclaimed property website, ClaimItTexas.org, or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).
To collect any dollars found, a claim form must be filled out with proof of identity and/or relationship if the original owner is deceased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.