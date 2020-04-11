Wharton County is getting some added cash from the federal government after Operation Stonegarden’s use was renewed by the Wharton County commissioners court in March.
Operation Stonegarden is a grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that helps local law enforcement pay overtime for officers to fight drugs and contraband on the highway.
“It helps supplement a (deputy’s) salary,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “It helps the community (as well). Not only are they working overtime to get a little bit of extra money in their pockets, they’re also combating drugs, contraband and any type of violation. It’s a win-win for everybody involved, the community, the deputies and the department.”
The county will be receiving around $50,000 this year through the program, down from $75,000 last year because of DHS cutbacks, Srubar said.
For deputies, after their 84 hours of their regular patrol pay period, they can sign up for extra hours to fight crime on the highway.
Currently, the county only has one deputy who spends most of his patrol on the highway per shift. With the Operation Stonegarden grant, it allows the sheriff’s office to have more deputies patrolling the highway.
While $50,000 doesn’t seem like a lot to split, Srubar says the money gets spread out with deputies picking up an extra few hours here or there.
“That money does last, surprisingly more than not, but we do monitor it to make sure it doesn’t run out or overspend,” Srubar said.
Operation Stonegarden has been successful in the year they’ve been receiving grant money. On the highway last week, deputies working overtime through Operation Stonegarden seized 227 pounds of marijuana.
“We’re starting to see (it’s working),” Srubar said. “We’ve gotten meth off the highway, cocaine, marijuana (and) a few money loads that we were able to prove it was money from a cartel.”
