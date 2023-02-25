El Campo’s first black principal left a lasting legacy not just with the students on his campus, but for those still attending classes at Wharton County Junior College.
The son of a rural Wharton County farmer, Ennis Adolphus Greer was born on July 10, 1896, the youngest of 11 children to Lee and Margareth Greer. He attended grammar school in Wharton. By age 17, he had transitioned from student to teacher at the Methodist church auditorium in El Campo, a building reportedly less than ideal with historical accounts listing gaping holes in the floor.
Greer had 17 students representing seven grade levels that first year. Burlap sacks helped create a classroom for each grade. By year two (about 1914), Greer, still just barely past the traditional age for a high school student, had 45 youngsters in tow and was earning $35 per month. A second teacher was added that year, but only half of the monthly salary was provided by the school district. The rest they had to fundraise - a task done each month.
Several years after becoming a teacher, Greer enrolled in the Houston Colored Junior College, later transferred to Prairie View State Normal and Industrial College. Six years after his first class, Greer earned a teacher’s certificate.
At an unknown point between 1919 when he earned the certificate and 1922 when a brick school building was constructed on Palacios Street, Greer was named principal in El Campo and the campus would ultimately be named after him.
Before Greer and the children could move into the new five-classroom structure, however, they first had to provide half the price of the $150 lot. “Greer sold peanuts on the streets until he raised that amount of money,” according to the Texas State Historical Association.
That building was built by 1922. At the same time, El Campo ISD built two new schools - Northside and Southside.
Starting with five classrooms, the library was later added, “as well as a sewing machine and broom-making machine. Girls were taught sewing and boys made brooms,” according to past Leader-News coverage.
By 1935, Greer was back in school himself, attending Prairie View again to finish his bachelor’s degree before returning to El Campo. He would follow that pattern again later, attending graduate school at what is now the University of Northern Colorado, then coming back to El Campo and then in 1948 getting a master of science degree from Texas State University for Negroes (now Texas Southern University).
Greer was a member of several teaching organizations, served as master of the Wharton Masonic Lodge No. 99 and worshiped at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in El Campo.
He is credited with starting the first black Boy Scout troop in El Campo and served as Scoutmaster.
El Campo’s segregated school performed well with Greer as its chief, named to the Colored Teachers State Association of Texas honor school.
El Campo’s $1 million EA Greer school was built in 1953, the site of the old middle school on MLK. By 1954, El Campo’s segregated school had 335 students enrolled.
“In every generation there are a few men and women who, because of some outstanding attributes, have won the respect and lover of their fellow man. It is these men and women who raise the average of humanity; and by their words and deeds brighten the world about them. One among such men is our distinguished principal, E.A. Greer,” students wrote in the school’s last published yearbook.
Greer remained at the campus until he retired in 1963. He died in a Houston hospital on Feb. 19, 1973 and is buried at the El Campo Community Cemetery.
Wharton County Junior College was bequeathed $100,000 by Greer and his wife Lyla Bell Roberson Greer whom he married in Wharton on Dec. 28, 1924. Also an educator, Lyla Greer taught in El Campo schools for 40 years. She died about a year after he did. The Greers did not have any children.
To this day, a bust of Greer is located in the WCJC main campus library.
