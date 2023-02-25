Ennis Adolphus Greer

El Campo’s first black principal left a lasting legacy not just with the students on his campus, but for those still attending classes at Wharton County Junior College.

The son of a rural Wharton County farmer, Ennis Adolphus Greer was born on July 10, 1896, the youngest of 11 children to Lee and Margareth Greer. He attended grammar school in Wharton. By age 17, he had transitioned from student to teacher at the Methodist church auditorium in El Campo, a building reportedly less than ideal with historical accounts listing gaping holes in the floor.

