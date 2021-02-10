City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Letricia Devon Swarthout, 21, of 13776 Morgan in Splendora was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after being stopped on U.S. 59 for a traffic violation. Processed, Swarthout was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Terry Allen Thackeray, 25, of 27422 Country Colony Road in Splendora was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 in the same incident as Swarthout. He faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and was processed locally.
A student was arrested for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone while on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
Lonnie Chad Grumbles, 48, of 3109 14th in Bay City was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped his vehicle on Palacios Street for a traffic violation. Officers seized methamphetamines, cocaine and glass pipes. Processed, Grumbles was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $10,700 in bonds and was released the next day.
Kenneth Wayne Thomas Jr., 22, of 409 W. Monseratte was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 for driving while intoxicated second offense, being involved in a hit-and-run and no driver’s license after being stopped in the 800 block of Olivia. Officers noted damage to his vehicle and traced it to an earlier call. He stands accused of hitting a mailbox in the 1300 block of Fred. Processed, Thomas was shipped to county jail.
Property
Domingo Aldape, 62, of 911 E. Hillje was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. He stands accused of stealing a $10 razor from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on Jan. 24, but faces a felony charge due to previous convictions. Police dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Third encountered Aldape, ran an ID check and discovered the outstanding warrant. Processed, Aldape was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked at the El Campo Faith Center, 603 Burdette, between Jan. 17 and 31. Loss is estimated at $1,100.
Another catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle at Texas Coast Limousine, 901 N. Mechanic, between Feb. 2 and 6. Loss is estimated at $400.
Vandals damaged an electrical box and water line at Quick N Easy (Valero), 1415 E. Jackson, around 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5. Damage was estimated at $200.
Burglars struck a unit at Oakcrest Apartments, 1415 W. Norris, around 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. A door was forced open causing $500 damage. Once inside, the thief or thieves took $700 in cash and a Play Station 4 valued at $300.
About $200 in household items were damaged in the 500 block of Roth around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. The case started as the report of a prowler, but ended in vandalism.
Violence, weapons
Police were summoned to the 200 block of East Third around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, where a disturbance ended with two windows of a vehicle broken. Damage is estimated at $350.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Anthany Armand Aleman, 42, of 1921 Chesapeake Bay in Portland was arrested by state troopers at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Diego Hernandez-Saenz, 25, of P.O. Box 3317 in Garwood was booked at unspecified time on Friday, Feb. 5 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Sheldon Kendall Hinton-Davis, 26, of 418 S. Sheppard in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 5:19 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 for marijuana possession. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
Other
Randy Lucas Smith, 46, of 415 B Kincaid in Wharton was booked at 11:37 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 on a warrant for online solicitation of a minor. Processed, he posted a $20,000 bond and was released the next day.
